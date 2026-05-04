Late for Work: Veteran Bears Center Named a Potential Trade Target for the Ravens 

Veteran Bears Center Named Potential Trade Target for Ravens
Iowa center Logan Jones was a popular Day 2 pick for the Ravens in mock drafts, and General Manager Eric DeCosta said after the draft that Jones was one of two centers he "really liked a lot." DeCosta thought there was a "pretty darn good chance" either Jones or Florida center Jake Slaughter would be available when the Ravens were on the clock in the third round at No. 80.
Unfortunately, Jones went to the Chicago Bears at No. 57, and Slaughter went to the Los Angeles Chargers six picks later.
Interestingly, Jones could still play a role in who will start at center for the Ravens.
DeCosta said the Ravens could look at trade options to fill the position. An anonymous NFL executive told The Athletic that Bears center Garrett Bradbury would be a logical trade target if the Bears like what they see in Jones.
"Baltimore is going to let everybody who can snap the ball try," the executive said. "That would not be a bad trade. If I'm Chicago, I would not trade him until I know what I have with Logan Jones and know he is the guy."
The Bears acquired Bradbury, 30, from the New England Patriots for a 2027 fifth-round pick in March. Bradbury was selected 18th overall in 2019 by the Vikings and spent six years in Minnesota before signing with New England last offseason. He has 105 career starts and did not miss a game the past two seasons.
Zion Young Has a History of Putting Words Into Action
It was impossible not to be fired up about the Ravens drafting Zion Young in the second round after listening to the Missouri outside linebacker's conversation with DeCosta and Head Coach Jesse Minter.
When DeCosta called Young to inform him that the Ravens were picking him at No. 45, Young enthusiastically said, 'Let's get it!" 10 times in a span of 20 seconds. After DeCosta passed the phone to Minter, Young told his new coach, "I promise you I'm ready. Let's do it."
Young admittedly loves to talk – "You'll hear before you see me," he said when speaking to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine – but he backs up his words, especially if he makes a promise.
The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn spoke with some of those who know Young best about his journey to the NFL, including Carl Green, the athletic director at Atlanta's Westlake High School during Young's time there.
After Young became academically ineligible for his sophomore season, Green said Young stormed into his office and vowed he'd get back on track.
"On my mama," Young hollered, "I promise I won't let you down! On my mama, I got you!"
Cohn wrote: "When Young learned he'd be forced out of football for the year, he bought a computer and doubled up his workload, retaking his freshman classes online on top of his scheduled sophomore coursework. Young faced the consequences of his actions.
"While ineligible, he split his time between homework and working out. Zion's dad and brothers helped ready him in the weight room while his mom and sisters stepped in as tutors. … Young dedicated himself to his studies and was cleared in time for the fall of his junior year. Bulked up and a few inches taller, he proudly walked into the living room to tell his parents he was going back to practice."
Green recalled Young returning to his office about two years ago and talking about achieving his goal of playing in the NFL.
"I'm gonna make it. I know I'm gonna be that person," Young told Green. "I got you! I got you!"
When Young spoke with Baltimore reporters after being drafted by the Ravens, he promised he'd do whatever it takes to bring a Super Bowl back to the Ravens.
"He speaks with such passion and energy," Green said, "when he talks about, 'I got you,' you can't do nothing but believe him."
Pundit Says Vega Ioane Embodies 'Play Like a Raven' Mantra
Other than Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, there probably wasn't a less surprising pick in the first round of the NFL Draft than the Ravens' selection of guard Vega Ioane at No. 14.
It's easy to understand why so many mock drafts linked Ioane to Baltimore. It's a match made in NFL heaven (or hell if you're lining up across from the mauling Ioane).
NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks put the Ioane-Ravens pairing at No. 2 on his list of 10 perfect player-team fits from the draft.
"There was no one in the 2026 class who embodied the team's 'Play Like A Raven' mantra more than the Penn State standout," Brooks wrote. "Thanks to his rugged playing style and nasty demeanor, Ioane should mesh well with the organizational culture of physicality, toughness and disciplined football. As a big-bodied people-mover with heavy hands and explosive lower body strength, he's a perfect fit for the Ravens' power-based attack, which lost guard Daniel Faalele and center Tyler Linderbaum from the interior O-line."
A Ravens Undrafted Free Agent to Watch
The Ravens have a rich history of finding undrafted rookies who earn a roster spot. Last season, three undrafted rookies made the initial 53-man roster.
The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner identified one undrafted free agent to watch on every team, and Ole Miss offensive tackle Diego Pounds is his pick for the Ravens.
"Of all the guys on this list, I'm probably most surprised about Pounds not being drafted," Baumgardner wrote. "The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder with nearly 34-inch arms, good explosion and quick feet was a powerful and durable run blocker at both Ole Miss and North Carolina. He could be a surprise in Baltimore, as you rarely find UDFAs with this type of run-blocking potential."
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox also singled out Pounds.
"He can provide valuable depth behind 32-year-old tackle Ronnie Stanley," Knox wrote. "Pounds, the 125th-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's final draft board, started 32 games at Ole Miss and North Carolina. The 6'6", 325-pound prospect has the size and play style that Baltimore has traditionally sought along the line."
Pounds was expected to be a Day 3 pick, with some projections having him go as high as the fourth round.