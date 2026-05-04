Late for Work: Veteran Bears Center Named a Potential Trade Target for the Ravens 

Zion Young Has a History of Putting Words Into Action

It was impossible not to be fired up about the Ravens drafting Zion Young in the second round after listening to the Missouri outside linebacker's conversation with DeCosta and Head Coach Jesse Minter.

When DeCosta called Young to inform him that the Ravens were picking him at No. 45, Young enthusiastically said, 'Let's get it!" 10 times in a span of 20 seconds. After DeCosta passed the phone to Minter, Young told his new coach, "I promise you I'm ready. Let's do it."

Young admittedly loves to talk – "You'll hear before you see me," he said when speaking to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine – but he backs up his words, especially if he makes a promise.

The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn spoke with some of those who know Young best about his journey to the NFL, including Carl Green, the athletic director at Atlanta's Westlake High School during Young's time there.

After Young became academically ineligible for his sophomore season, Green said Young stormed into his office and vowed he'd get back on track.

"On my mama," Young hollered, "I promise I won't let you down! On my mama, I got you!"

Cohn wrote: "When Young learned he'd be forced out of football for the year, he bought a computer and doubled up his workload, retaking his freshman classes online on top of his scheduled sophomore coursework. Young faced the consequences of his actions.

"While ineligible, he split his time between homework and working out. Zion's dad and brothers helped ready him in the weight room while his mom and sisters stepped in as tutors. … Young dedicated himself to his studies and was cleared in time for the fall of his junior year. Bulked up and a few inches taller, he proudly walked into the living room to tell his parents he was going back to practice."

Green recalled Young returning to his office about two years ago and talking about achieving his goal of playing in the NFL.

"I'm gonna make it. I know I'm gonna be that person," Young told Green. "I got you! I got you!"

When Young spoke with Baltimore reporters after being drafted by the Ravens, he promised he'd do whatever it takes to bring a Super Bowl back to the Ravens.