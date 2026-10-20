Ravens Sign Jake Moody to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad for the second time this season.
Moody was on the practice squad for two weeks in early September and will once again provide competition for Tyler Loop.
Loop has made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts in 2026, including a walk-off 56-yarder in overtime to beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 and the longest field goal in M&T Bank Stadium history against the Tennessee Titans the following week.
However, Loop missed a 49-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns that changed the game's momentum. Loop's miss kept it a one-score game, and Cleveland responded with 10 unanswered points. He also missed a similar fourth-quarter kick against the Titans two weeks earlier.
"There's kicks that take a game from a two-score game to a three-score game … or take that from a one-score game to a two-score game," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "Those are critical misses.
"There is a confidence level for how [Loop] prepares and how he practices and how he operates and how he strikes the ball. But at the same time, that position itself is completely results-driven. So, we'll continue to work with him and continue to try to put him in position, but we need to make second-half kicks. You could argue that second-half missed field goals are no different than turning the ball over in those situations."
Moody's first stint with Baltimore began on Aug. 30 when he was signed after Loop missed two field goals in the preseason finale. Loop responded well to the competition, going 2-for-2 during the regular season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and Moody was released on Sept. 15.
Moody's return gives him another opportunity to challenge Loop for the job. A former third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, Moody has made 64 of 82 field goals and 107 of 110 extra points during his career.
The 26-year-old Moody made eight of nine field goals for the Washington Commanders to end the 2025 season. However, he was beaten out by Washington rookie kicker Drew Stevens in a training camp competition over the summer.
Minter and Moody were together for one season at Michigan when Minter was the Wolverines' defensive coordinator. Moody also has a Michigan connection with Senior Special Teams Coach Randy Brown, whose son, Tyler, was a special teams assistant with the Wolverines when Moody kicked for Michigan.
The Ravens also waived linebacker Carl Jones Jr., who was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday.