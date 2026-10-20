Ravens Sign Jake Moody to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad for the second time this season.

Moody was on the practice squad for two weeks in early September and will once again provide competition for Tyler Loop.

Loop has made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts in 2026, including a walk-off 56-yarder in overtime to beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 and the longest field goal in M&T Bank Stadium history against the Tennessee Titans the following week.

However, Loop missed a 49-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns that changed the game's momentum. Loop's miss kept it a one-score game, and Cleveland responded with 10 unanswered points. He also missed a similar fourth-quarter kick against the Titans two weeks earlier.

"There's kicks that take a game from a two-score game to a three-score game … or take that from a one-score game to a two-score game," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "Those are critical misses.