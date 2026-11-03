Jesse Minter's Updates on Ravens Quarterback Injuries

The Ravens play the Jacksonville Jaguars in three days and don't have any fully healthy quarterbacks currently on the 53-man roster.

Head Coach Jesse Minter said the Ravens are "kind of working through some things" when asked about who will start under center against the Jaguars.

Lamar Jackson suffered a right thumb injury Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and will be placed on injured reserve. He has not had surgery yet, Minter said.

Tyler Huntley went out with a toe injury and Minter didn't have any update on how long he could be sidelined, saying the Ravens are "working through that as well."

Joe Fagnano suffered an injury on a low hit by Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver but played through it to finish the game. As of now, he seemingly has the best chance of playing against the Jaguars.