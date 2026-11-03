Jesse Minter's Updates on Ravens Quarterback Injuries

The Ravens play the Jacksonville Jaguars in three days and don't have any fully healthy quarterbacks currently on the 53-man roster.
Head Coach Jesse Minter said the Ravens are "kind of working through some things" when asked about who will start under center against the Jaguars.
Lamar Jackson suffered a right thumb injury Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and will be placed on injured reserve. He has not had surgery yet, Minter said.
Tyler Huntley went out with a toe injury and Minter didn't have any update on how long he could be sidelined, saying the Ravens are "working through that as well."
Joe Fagnano suffered an injury on a low hit by Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver but played through it to finish the game. As of now, he seemingly has the best chance of playing against the Jaguars.
"To Joe's credit, he's kind of fighting through a couple things he's dealing with," Minter said. "But expect him to have a chance to play on Thursday."