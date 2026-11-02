Ravens Sign Quarterback Austin Reed Following Injuries

The Ravens have brought back a familiar face at quarterback following injuries to Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler "Snoop" Huntley (toe).

Baltimore signed Austin Reed to its practice squad Monday afternoon. The Ravens waived fullback Lucas Scott to make room.

Reed spent part of training camp and the preseason with the team, giving him familiarity with the Ravens' playbook and ability to step in if needed.

The Ravens have a quick turnaround with a "Thursday Night Football" game against the Jacksonville Jaguars later this week.

Reed appeared in all three preseason games and completed six of 12 passes for 59 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for a 14-yard touchdown.

Reed was one of the Ravens’ feel-good stories of the preseason, the father of twin girls who were born prematurely in 2025. While they were fighting for their lives, Reed led the United Football League in passing with the Dallas Renegades, trying to take care of his family with a career playing football.

Reed also has familiarity with Doyle's offense dating back to when he spent the summer of 2025 with the Chicago Bears and Doyle.