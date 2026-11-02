Late for Work: Pundits Look at Where Ravens Go From Here With Lamar Jackson Headed to Injured Reserve

The succession of injuries at one position in the same game was reminiscent of the Ravens' Week 3 contest against the Dallas Cowboys when centers Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic suffered long-term injuries, forcing rookie right guard Vega Ioane into emergency duty.

The Ravens (4-4) have lost three straight. They've been outscored 71-23 the past two weeks, and 68-3 in the second half the past three weeks.

Next is a Thursday night home game against the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2), who routed the Indianapolis Colts, 42-7, Sunday.

It's not an overreaction to say that the Ravens' season is on the brink.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "This is starting to feel like one of those seasons for the Ravens. With all their inconsistencies in all three phases, what this team could least afford was for Jackson to miss more time. And that's where this is headed, with Jackson being knocked out of the game on Baltimore's first offensive play and being out for a minimum of four games as he heads to IR. A Jackson multi-week — and potentially season-ending — injury changes everything for the Ravens, who lost their third straight game and fell to 4-4. They could tread water with Huntley (if healthy) and maybe even win a few games, but they no longer can be considered a legitimate threat in the AFC. … Making matters worse is that the Ravens play one of the NFL's toughest schedules the rest of the way."

The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn: "Murphy's Law suggests anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and perhaps that's all Jesse Minter needs to say when he answers questions for this disconcerting epic. … Three quarterbacks were injured, the offensive line allowed four sacks and 12 combined quarterback hits, Zay Flowers did not record a catch, Tyler Loop doinked a chip shot, plus the largely healthy defense allowed 20 second-half points."

The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon: "It was shocking to see how quickly this game went off the rails. When Lamar Jackson returned after weeks of injury scrutiny, I expected him to go punch-for-punch with fellow MVP Josh Allen. It felt like we were in for a thrilling shootout with two high-powered offenses and two defenses that couldn't stop anyone. So when he jogged to the sideline immediately, knowing something was wrong with his injured thumb, I thought, 'How could this be happening again?' … We all thought this game would give us a clear indication of which way this Ravens season was headed. Unfortunately, it looks like things have only gotten worse."