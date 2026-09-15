Late for Work: Pundit Calls Derrick Henry the 'Greatest Older Athlete of All Time'

The Athletic's Candace Buckner called Jackson "an illusionist in pads."

"Moments like that leave us — the fans in purple who made this trip to downtown Indy, the men who have a front-row seat to this on the practice fields at Owings Mills, Md., any observer who understands the significance of the LJ Era — awestruck," Buckner wrote. "But plays like that make Jackson all but yawn. To him, it's just playing football.

"But if Jackson keeps playing like he did Sunday, leading the Ravens to a 41-23 takedown of the overwhelmed Colts, he's going to cost some people their jobs. Warning to defensive coordinators on the Ravens' schedule: Lamar's healthy again. His 324 yards through the air (the 11th 300-yard passing game of his career) and 40 additional yards on the ground prove it. Even more, if he keeps playing like this, then Jackson is confidently strolling into the 2026 MVP conversation and asking everyone else: 'Who's coming in second?'"

Goon said all the tiresome offseason chatter from Jackson's critics don't matter once he steps onto the field.

"The biggest Jackson escape act, however, occurs annually at kickoff," Goon wrote. "Every offseason, Baltimore's franchise quarterback is locked in a cage of discourse — a spiral of often repeating narratives around his ability, his expectations and his future. If the offseason is Jackson's hell, the season itself is a kind of heaven. It reminds us his otherworldly talent is why he commands so much attention in the first place.