Ravens Predict Which Teammate Will Be the Breakout Player of 2026

Every year, pundits debate who will be the Ravens' breakout player.
But what better source than the players themselves?
We went around the locker room this week to ask players who will turns heads this season and why. Here's the tally:
WR Ja'Kobi Lane (7 votes)
CB Nate Wiggins: "He's a great receiver – great length, great ball skills, great catch radius. He's hard to guard. He's a great ballplayer."
OT Roger Rosengarten: "The way he was going through camp and the energy he had and the plays he was making. I think it's a no-brainer on offense."
OG John Simpson: "He has that dawg [in him]. He has that never-can-be-denied mentality. I just feel like he's one of those guys where the more he gets going, the better he gets. He's going to be one to watch, for sure."
ILB Trenton Simpson: "He's just been balling all camp. If he just does the things he's doing in camp, it's going to be a crazy rookie year for him – like Offensive Rookie of the Year type things. I'm excited to watch it."
ILB Trenton Simpson (3)
RB Justice Hill: "He's just a freak of nature. Seeing him being able to develop over the four years he's been here, I feel like he's finally getting it and he has confidence in what he can do. It's a contract year for him; he has a lot of motivation behind him. I feel like he's going to come out and fly around."
WR Devontez Walker: "Since I've been here, I've seen him develop. The chances he's gotten, he's made an impact. Now he's going into that starting role. I've seen it since high school; I played him in high school and when he was at Clemson and he was a difference-maker. I don't think it's going to be too different for him [this year]. You can see it slowing down for him."
OT Carson Vinson: "He's a dawg. He had a great camp. I feel like he's going to take off. Everybody around the Ravens knows who he is, but I feel like he's going to put the league on notice."
WR Rashod Bateman (2)
WR Zay Flowers: "He's been locked in on a different level. He's super excited to get running in this offense and get going. I can see it in his mannerisms. He's carrying himself in a different way. He's super confident."
OG Vega Ioane (2)
OLB Tavius Robinson: "In terms of just being a dawg out there and being physical, I think he's going to really show that."
CB Keyon Martin (2)
WR LaJohntay Wester: "This offseason, he showed a jump from Year 1 to Year 2. He was an undrafted free agent and he kept proving himself day in and day out."
CB T.J. Tampa: "He showed it in camp, he's going to show it in the season. He's going to get it done."
ILB Teddye Buchanan
OLB Mike Green: "He had a really good year last year. He's coming back strong from the injury. The amount of experience he had within the past year, it's crazy. Linebackers are the ones who control the whole defense. Him being able to go out there last year and make a huge impact gives me high hopes for this year."
S Keondre Jackson
S Malaki Starks: "I think he had a helluva spring, he had a really good camp, and he's growing as a player. I think the game is starting to slow down for him – special teams and defense. He's moving at such a fast pace that when his number is called, he's going to be ready."
DT Aeneas Peebles
OL Emery Jones Jr.: "I think Aeneas will be a guy who gets some snaps in eventually and he'll put the league on notice. It's his progression. I see him getting better and better every day and starting to learn new things about himself. He's using that to his advantage and I think he's going to have a good year."
OT Roger Rosengarten
OT Ronnie Stanley: "I see his trajectory as a pro. He's been improving and I have a lot of expectations for him. I know he does for himself, too. He has high standards, works hard, and continues to improve."
S Malaki Starks
S Jaylinn Hawkins: "Working alongside him, I've been seeing it day in and day out. I'm seeing the work we're putting in together. I see his communication, I see his attitude, how he was in camp, and I'm excited for him."
Also received a vote: S Jaylinn Hawkins, OLB Mike Green, OLB Zion Young, CB Chandler Rivers, TE Matt Hibner, C Jovaughn Gwyn