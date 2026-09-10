Ravens Predict Which Teammate Will Be the Breakout Player of 2026

RB Justice Hill: "He's just a freak of nature. Seeing him being able to develop over the four years he's been here, I feel like he's finally getting it and he has confidence in what he can do. It's a contract year for him; he has a lot of motivation behind him. I feel like he's going to come out and fly around."

WR Devontez Walker: "Since I've been here, I've seen him develop. The chances he's gotten, he's made an impact. Now he's going into that starting role. I've seen it since high school; I played him in high school and when he was at Clemson and he was a difference-maker. I don't think it's going to be too different for him [this year]. You can see it slowing down for him."