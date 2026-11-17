The Ravens talked last week about using the 10 days between games to hit the "reset" button ahead of Monday night's prime time game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
After losing 23-20 to the previously winless Chargers (1-8) at home, in which the Ravens had just 16 rushing yards and gave up 160, Head Coach Jesse Minter again brought up the team's identity.
"I thought there were some things that were improved, but overall, just not enough," Minter said. "The line of scrimmage, the ability to run the football and stop the run, which is what we want to be built on, which is what we want our identity to be, which is what this organization's been built on. It was not good enough."
The Chargers, who had lost 11 in a row dating back to last season, never trailed as they handed the Ravens (4-6) their fifth straight loss.
Chargers entered the contest averaging a league-low 15.1 points per game but put up 17 in the first half and scored more than 20 for just the third time this season.
The Ravens fell to 1-4 at home and have lost 10 of their past 14 at M&T Bank Stadium. They've dropped five consecutive prime time games.
The defeat dealt a major blow to Baltimore's playoff chances. The Ravens, who are hoping to stay in contention until Lamar Jackson potentially returns from his thumb injury late in the season, are now two games out of the seventh and final playoff spot currently held by the Cleveland Browns, who already have a win over them.
Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, making his Ravens debut after being acquired via trade on Nov. 6, played well after a slow start. His opportunity to lead his new team to a game-tying or game-winning drive ended when wide receiver Zay Flowers lost a fumble at the Chargers' 46-yard-line with just over two minutes remaining. Here's a look at pundits' reactions to the loss:
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "The Ravens might not be mathematically eliminated for a few weeks, but you'd be kidding yourself if you still look at this team as being in the playoff mix. When this is the effort you get in a must-win home game coming off a mini-bye against a winless team, that speaks volumes. The Ravens keep showing us who they are, and it's about time we believe what we are seeing. They are a bad football team. They don't do anything consistently well in any of the three phases. They can't play complementary football. They get dominated in the trenches pretty much every week. They can't win at home. There's just nothing for them to hang their hats on at this point."
NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack: "An optimist would look at the Ravens' situation and still see hope. They remain within reach of a playoff berth as the AFC's No. 10 seed. … For someone to be so optimistic, they likely skipped watching this game, though. The Ravens' running game was nonexistent and seems to require Lamar Jackson to keep defenses honest. Zay Flowers' fumbling problem reappeared with just over two minutes left in a close game, as he coughed the ball up and lost it for the fifth time in his career (including playoffs), tied for most among wide receivers since he entered the league. Perhaps most troubling of all, the defense was a wreck against the NFL's worst scoring offense. Baltimore's D allowed a Chargers team that hadn't scored a first-half touchdown since Week 3 and fallen at or below 17 points in six of its previous eight games to find the end zone twice and match that 17-point mark before the intermission."
The Baltimore Banner’s Chris Korman: "That was an awful loss. Jesse Minter touted changes. There were none of substance. The offensive line is not getting better. The defense failed to exert itself against a broken offense. Zay Flowers made another foolish mistake because he thought he needed to do it all himself. So many key players simply failed to meet the moment; I've heard a theory that this team became too accustomed to Lamar Jackson's brilliance and came to rely on it. I thought that couldn't be true. But something is clearly off with the mental makeup of this group. The season is over. All that's left are questions without great answers."
The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: "The Ravens got pushed around up front on both sides of the ball, couldn't generate a rushing attack, couldn't stop the run, couldn't sack the quarterback early and committed the same kind of self-inflicted mistakes with penalties, sloppy special teams play and missed opportunities. That this performance came off a 10-day break was most concerning, though. The Ravens are not a disciplined team, have a roster that isn't close to living up to its price tag and keep committing the same mistakes they did earlier this season and last year."
CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles: "Baltimore's season is all but over. The Ravens are two games back of the Browns for the final AFC playoff spot, but if you can't win this game — at home against the only winless team in the league — it's hard to imagine any sort of late-season charge. … There will be a long, hard look in the mirror this offseason in Baltimore. This roster appears more 'name' than game in several key areas at this point."
Brissett Gets Passing Grade in Ravens Debut
The Ravens went three-and-out on their first three drives, but then Brissett settled in. He led the Ravens on scoring drives of 70, 82, 54, and 71 yards after the first quarter.
Zrebiec gave Brissett a passing grade.
"However, you have to grade on a bit of a curve, too," Zrebiec wrote. "Brissett had been with the Ravens for all of 10 days. He also didn't get a lot of help. Ja'Kobi Lane had a bad drop on a play that would have set up first-and-goal in the third quarter. The Ravens settled for a field goal. The Ravens couldn't run the ball all night. Their offensive line struggled throughout.
"Brissett at least gave the Ravens a chance, throwing for a season-high 340 yards. He leaned hard on his tight ends, and he wasn't afraid to throw downfield. For the last three quarters, the Ravens moved the ball while being completely one-dimensional, and that's a credit to Brissett."
Mark Andrews, Mike Green Have Strong Performances
Tight end Mark Andrews has had some challenges the past couple of seasons, but the three-time Pro Bowler had a vintage performance Monday night.
Andrews led the Ravens in receiving with eight catches for 82 yards. It was the most catches he's had in a game since Week 9 in 2023 and the most yards since Week 3 last year. Andrews caught every pass thrown his way.
During the broadcast, it was reported that Andrews had been playing with a broken hand since the Ravens' Week 3 game in Brazil. After Monday's game, Andrews confirmed the report and said it was his left hand that was injured.
Outside linebacker Mike Green also was a bright spot, as he continues to blossom in his second season.
Green finished with two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits. He now has a team-leading 5.5 sacks after posting 3.5 sacks in his rookie season.