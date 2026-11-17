The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "The Ravens might not be mathematically eliminated for a few weeks, but you'd be kidding yourself if you still look at this team as being in the playoff mix. When this is the effort you get in a must-win home game coming off a mini-bye against a winless team, that speaks volumes. The Ravens keep showing us who they are, and it's about time we believe what we are seeing. They are a bad football team. They don't do anything consistently well in any of the three phases. They can't play complementary football. They get dominated in the trenches pretty much every week. They can't win at home. There's just nothing for them to hang their hats on at this point."

NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack: "An optimist would look at the Ravens' situation and still see hope. They remain within reach of a playoff berth as the AFC's No. 10 seed. … For someone to be so optimistic, they likely skipped watching this game, though. The Ravens' running game was nonexistent and seems to require Lamar Jackson to keep defenses honest. Zay Flowers' fumbling problem reappeared with just over two minutes left in a close game, as he coughed the ball up and lost it for the fifth time in his career (including playoffs), tied for most among wide receivers since he entered the league. Perhaps most troubling of all, the defense was a wreck against the NFL's worst scoring offense. Baltimore's D allowed a Chargers team that hadn't scored a first-half touchdown since Week 3 and fallen at or below 17 points in six of its previous eight games to find the end zone twice and match that 17-point mark before the intermission."

The Baltimore Banner’s Chris Korman: "That was an awful loss. Jesse Minter touted changes. There were none of substance. The offensive line is not getting better. The defense failed to exert itself against a broken offense. Zay Flowers made another foolish mistake because he thought he needed to do it all himself. So many key players simply failed to meet the moment; I've heard a theory that this team became too accustomed to Lamar Jackson's brilliance and came to rely on it. I thought that couldn't be true. But something is clearly off with the mental makeup of this group. The season is over. All that's left are questions without great answers."

The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: "The Ravens got pushed around up front on both sides of the ball, couldn't generate a rushing attack, couldn't stop the run, couldn't sack the quarterback early and committed the same kind of self-inflicted mistakes with penalties, sloppy special teams play and missed opportunities. That this performance came off a 10-day break was most concerning, though. The Ravens are not a disciplined team, have a roster that isn't close to living up to its price tag and keep committing the same mistakes they did earlier this season and last year."