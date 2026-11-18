The Ravens averaged 29.2 points per game during their 4-1 start. They're averaging 12.6 points per game during their five-game losing streak.
Lamar Jackson obviously has a lot to do with the drastic disparity. The two-time MVP played in three games and a half of another over the first five contests but took just one snap over the latter five due to ankle and thumb injuries.
The player most affected by Jackson's absence has been running back Derrick Henry, who hasn't rushed for more than 58 yards in any of the past five games and was held to 10 yards on 10 carries in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He went from averaging 95.2 rushing yards and 4.2 yards per carry in the first five games to 44.6 and 3.1 in the next five.
"When you subtract Jackson from the equation, it takes the mystery out of Baltimore's running game," CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan wrote. "No defense fears the likes of Tyler Huntley, Joe Fagnano or Jacoby Brissett pulling the ball from Henry and running it himself as they do with Jackson. That allows them to key in on Henry and the ground game even more, especially if they're struggling in the passing attack."
An injury-ravaged offensive line also has contributed to offense's lack of production, and ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes there is a personnel issue as well. The Ravens lost veteran blocking tight end Durham Smythe, who came over from Chicago, to a season-ending Achilles injury.
"One of the things that's shown since the Lamar injury is Declan Doyle, the offensive coordinator for Baltimore, is kind of running Chicago's offense without Chicago's personnel," Orlovsky said. "I think that's another thing that stands out outside of the offensive line's struggles. They don't have the blocking tight ends that certainly are needed to play in this offense. I don't think their perimeter players block in this offense the way that the perimeters like Chicago's does.
"So, it's certainly an across-the-board offensive issue that I do think is going to open the eyes after this season gets done of adding to this offense, not necessarily strictly talent, but the necessary skill set of people to run Declan Doyle's offense if he's still the offensive coordinator there."
Ja'Kobi Lane Flashes His Potential Against Chargers
Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane created a lot of buzz during the spring and summer for his standout performances in practice and his first preseason game, but a wrist injury suffered in the season opener sidelined him for four games.
Since returning to action, Lane has shown flashes of why he was buzzworthy. In Monday night's game, he led the Ravens in targets with 11 and finished with three catches for a season-high 61 yards. He also nearly drew a long defensive pass interference call.
"On the second of his three receptions, Lane was able to show off the contested-catch ability that he flashed at USC," Athlon Sports’ Wesley Dixon wrote. "The play happened in the fourth quarter with 8:02 remaining. Jacoby Brissett took a three-step drop and fired a pass to Lane, who ran a short slant route. Despite cornerback Cam Hart being draped over him, Lane was still able to haul the pass in and fight for a few extra yards on a 9-yard gain.
"There were more explosive catches on the night, such as his 31-yard reception in the second quarter, but that play benefited from good play-calling that found a soft spot in Los Angeles' zone. The 9-yard gain, on the other hand, showed what Lane will likely continue to be called upon to do. He is not a player known for blazing speed or an expansive route tree, but he was lauded for his ability to make tough catches coming out of college. That trait was demonstrated best on the catch that gained the fewest yards of his three receptions."
It wasn't a perfect night for Lane, as he was unable to hang onto a pass in the red zone that would have given the Ravens the ball near the goal line. Like any rookie, Lane will experience growing pains.
"It wasn't the most straightforward catch, as Lane had to dive and lower his hands to adjust to Brissett's low throw, but it was still a play he should have made," Dixon wrote. "Other incompletions came on plays where Lane was either too tightly covered or the passes were too inaccurate to make a firm judgment on his performance.
"One thing that can be appreciated from Brissett in this game is his willingness to trust Lane downfield. … Brissett gave Lane chances to make big plays and trusted his ability enough to throw into tight windows and hope he came down with the ball."
Will Ravens Look for Replacements for Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley in Draft?
If the season ended today, the Ravens would have the 14th-overall selection in the 2027 draft, the same slot they picked from this year to select guard Vega Ioane.
In Jason Reid’s latest mock draft for ESPN, he has the Ravens taking Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV with their pick.
"After showing flashes in 2025, Robinson has elevated his game to the next level this season and is right behind Leonard Moore and Ashton Hampton in my cornerback rankings," Reid wrote. "Robinson is an extremely explosive player who has transformed from mostly relying on his natural skills to being a technician at outside corner, where he has two interceptions and seven passes defensed this season. With Marlon Humphrey turning 31 next offseason and set to be a free agent, the Ravens need another outside corner opposite 2024 first-rounder Nate Wiggins."
In addition to cornerback, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter identified defensive tackle, running back, offensive tackle, and edge rusher as the Ravens' biggest needs.
"How high of a priority will left tackle be this offseason?" Reuter wrote. "Ronnie Stanley turns 33 in March and his cap number nearly triples in 2027, the final year of his deal."