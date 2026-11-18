Ja'Kobi Lane Flashes His Potential Against Chargers

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane created a lot of buzz during the spring and summer for his standout performances in practice and his first preseason game, but a wrist injury suffered in the season opener sidelined him for four games.

Since returning to action, Lane has shown flashes of why he was buzzworthy. In Monday night's game, he led the Ravens in targets with 11 and finished with three catches for a season-high 61 yards. He also nearly drew a long defensive pass interference call.

"On the second of his three receptions, Lane was able to show off the contested-catch ability that he flashed at USC," Athlon Sports’ Wesley Dixon wrote. "The play happened in the fourth quarter with 8:02 remaining. Jacoby Brissett took a three-step drop and fired a pass to Lane, who ran a short slant route. Despite cornerback Cam Hart being draped over him, Lane was still able to haul the pass in and fight for a few extra yards on a 9-yard gain.

"There were more explosive catches on the night, such as his 31-yard reception in the second quarter, but that play benefited from good play-calling that found a soft spot in Los Angeles' zone. The 9-yard gain, on the other hand, showed what Lane will likely continue to be called upon to do. He is not a player known for blazing speed or an expansive route tree, but he was lauded for his ability to make tough catches coming out of college. That trait was demonstrated best on the catch that gained the fewest yards of his three receptions."

It wasn't a perfect night for Lane, as he was unable to hang onto a pass in the red zone that would have given the Ravens the ball near the goal line. Like any rookie, Lane will experience growing pains.

"It wasn't the most straightforward catch, as Lane had to dive and lower his hands to adjust to Brissett's low throw, but it was still a play he should have made," Dixon wrote. "Other incompletions came on plays where Lane was either too tightly covered or the passes were too inaccurate to make a firm judgment on his performance.