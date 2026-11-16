The Ravens will win a close one.

The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: "I originally was going to pick the Chargers here because Justin Herbert can still throw the ball even amid a horrendous season, the Chargers aren't going winless and Jim Harbaugh is well-versed in Jesse Minter's tendencies. But I think Baltimore does just enough with Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Ja'Kobi Lane, along with safety Kyle Hamilton, to pull out the win."

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin: "I don't feel good at all about predicting the Chargers to actually keep a game close, but that's what I'm going to do here. I'm not going as far as predicting that they'll get their first win, but I think they can hang in the game against Jacoby Brissett in his first start with Baltimore. The Ravens' offense should be better than it was with Joe Fagnano under center, but I'm not sure it will fully hit the ground running right away. LA's offense is pretty broken, but the Ravens haven't exactly been great defensively (25th in scoring defense), so the Chargers might be able to put at least some points on the board."

This will be a get-right game for Baltimore.

Press Box’s Antonio Barbera: "I think Brissett is able to steer the ship well enough in his first start, and the defense does what every Chargers opponent has been able to do this season: sack Herbert, force turnovers and not give up touchdowns. The Ravens' season survives at least another week."

Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer: "Jacoby Brissett beat the Chargers in Week 1, and he will do it again. The Chargers are totally out of sync on offense and cannot protect Justin Herbert."

The Ravens can't let the Chargers hang around.

Ravens Wire’s Geoffrey A Knox: "A productive opening stretch on offense, paired with a defense that makes Herbert uncomfortable, could put pressure on a Los Angeles team that hasn't found a winning formula. Just as important, Baltimore has to maintain that urgency after halftime. A comfortable lead means little if the Ravens get conservative, surrender explosive plays, or let the Chargers hang around. The second half needs to match the first in execution, particularly if the offense is still finding its rhythm with Brissett."

The Ravens need to feed Henry.

Russell Street Report’s Tony Lombardi: "The Ravens average 137.8 rushing yards per game (fourth), but Derrick Henry has managed just 3.5 yards per carry without Lamar Jackson commanding the defense's attention. The Chargers yield 122.0 rushing yards per contest (20th), have allowed 4.7 yards per carry over their last three games and rank 26th in EPA allowed per handoff since Week 6. A heavy, physical diet of Henry keeps the chains moving, shortens the game and keeps Los Angeles' modest pass rush, which has just 13 sacks (30th), from teeing off on a quarterback still learning the snap count."

The Chargers will pull off the upset.

The Baltimore Sun’s Bennett Conlin: "While Jacoby Brissett is an OK fill-in, he barely knows the offense and was demoted in Arizona. Los Angeles' defense has been middle-of-the-road this year, with an anemic offense and a tough schedule to blame for the 0-8 start. If the Chargers can find anything offensively against the Ravens' struggling defense, this game will be scarier than Baltimore fans might expect."