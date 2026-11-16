Large Majority of Pundits Pick Baltimore to Win on 'Monday Night Football'
Before the season began, the Week 10 game between the Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" figured to be a battle of top contenders.
The tenor for tonight's game at M&T Bank Stadium is much different now.
The Ravens (4-5) are looking to end a four-game losing streak and keep pace in the playoff chase, and the Chargers (0-8) are seeking their first win of the season.
Newly acquired Jacoby Brissett will be the fourth quarterback in as many games to start for the injury-ravaged Ravens. His counterpart, Justin Herbert, has been struggling, as the much-anticipated marriage between the two-time Pro Bowler and new Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel has produced the lowest-scoring offense in the league.
The matchup pits Head Coach Jesse Minter against one of his mentors in Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. Minter was Harbaugh's defensive coordinator in Los Angeles the past two seasons and at Michigan the two seasons prior.
A large majority of the pundits we sampled (51 of 59) picked the Ravens, who are 4.5-point favorites, to prevail in prime time.
Here's a look at what pundits are saying about the game:
The Ravens will win a close one.
The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: "I originally was going to pick the Chargers here because Justin Herbert can still throw the ball even amid a horrendous season, the Chargers aren't going winless and Jim Harbaugh is well-versed in Jesse Minter's tendencies. But I think Baltimore does just enough with Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Ja'Kobi Lane, along with safety Kyle Hamilton, to pull out the win."
CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin: "I don't feel good at all about predicting the Chargers to actually keep a game close, but that's what I'm going to do here. I'm not going as far as predicting that they'll get their first win, but I think they can hang in the game against Jacoby Brissett in his first start with Baltimore. The Ravens' offense should be better than it was with Joe Fagnano under center, but I'm not sure it will fully hit the ground running right away. LA's offense is pretty broken, but the Ravens haven't exactly been great defensively (25th in scoring defense), so the Chargers might be able to put at least some points on the board."
This will be a get-right game for Baltimore.
Press Box’s Antonio Barbera: "I think Brissett is able to steer the ship well enough in his first start, and the defense does what every Chargers opponent has been able to do this season: sack Herbert, force turnovers and not give up touchdowns. The Ravens' season survives at least another week."
Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer: "Jacoby Brissett beat the Chargers in Week 1, and he will do it again. The Chargers are totally out of sync on offense and cannot protect Justin Herbert."
The Ravens can't let the Chargers hang around.
Ravens Wire’s Geoffrey A Knox: "A productive opening stretch on offense, paired with a defense that makes Herbert uncomfortable, could put pressure on a Los Angeles team that hasn't found a winning formula. Just as important, Baltimore has to maintain that urgency after halftime. A comfortable lead means little if the Ravens get conservative, surrender explosive plays, or let the Chargers hang around. The second half needs to match the first in execution, particularly if the offense is still finding its rhythm with Brissett."
The Ravens need to feed Henry.
Russell Street Report’s Tony Lombardi: "The Ravens average 137.8 rushing yards per game (fourth), but Derrick Henry has managed just 3.5 yards per carry without Lamar Jackson commanding the defense's attention. The Chargers yield 122.0 rushing yards per contest (20th), have allowed 4.7 yards per carry over their last three games and rank 26th in EPA allowed per handoff since Week 6. A heavy, physical diet of Henry keeps the chains moving, shortens the game and keeps Los Angeles' modest pass rush, which has just 13 sacks (30th), from teeing off on a quarterback still learning the snap count."
The Chargers will pull off the upset.
The Baltimore Sun’s Bennett Conlin: "While Jacoby Brissett is an OK fill-in, he barely knows the offense and was demoted in Arizona. Los Angeles' defense has been middle-of-the-road this year, with an anemic offense and a tough schedule to blame for the 0-8 start. If the Chargers can find anything offensively against the Ravens' struggling defense, this game will be scarier than Baltimore fans might expect."
USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Is it time? The Bolts finally ended their 37-possession touchdown drought last week, and maybe the long-sought first win could be in sight. That might seem like a stretch against most teams, but facing the floundering Ravens gives Los Angeles a chance for another breakthrough."
Here's how pundits picked Ravens vs. Chargers:
ESPN: 10 of 11 panelists pick Ravens / NA
Baltimore Sun: 6 of 7 panelists pick Ravens / "The Chargers are among the worst offensive teams in football. Of course, the Ravens also have one of the league's worst defenses in terms of points allowed and pass coverage. Still, this is a game Baltimore should win, especially coming off a mini bye and playing at home with a new quarterback in Jacoby Brissett, who can at least lead a functional offense." – Brian Wacker
Baltimore Banner: 5 of 5 panelists pick Ravens / "The Ravens are the worst team the Chargers have played in weeks and vice versa. Both teams must win, but the Ravens have more to play for. If they can keep it together and get Lamar Jackson back, maybe they can make the playoffs. And this is the easiest game they have this month. The Chargers' season is basically over. They need to win out and they need the teams ahead of them to lose out for a shot at the postseason." – Giana Han
USA Today: 4 of 6 panelists pick Ravens / NA
NFL.com: 5 of 5 panelists pick Ravens / "Jacoby Brissett is the most competent replacement for Jackson that Baltimore has tried this season and should bring a semblance of balance to an offense that couldn't move the ball with Joe Fagnano under center against Jacksonville. It may be too little, too late for the last-place Ravens, but they are bound for a get-right game against a Los Angeles team that looks (and plays) like it would rather be anywhere else but an NFL field come game day." – Jeremy Bergman
NFL Network: 7 of 8 panelists pick Ravens / NA
Sporting News: Ravens 24, Chargers 14 / "The Ravens will be starting Jacoby Brissett to try to save their offense, but they also can get back on track at home by running a lot of Derrick Henry against a wilting, winless defense. The Chargers have a hurting, struggling Justin Herbert, starting on the road in prime time. Baltimore needs a 'get well' respectable game as Jesse Minter gets the better of mentor Jim Harbaugh."— Vinnie Iyer
CBS Sports: 7 of 7 panelists pick Ravens / "This game had promise before the season, but the Ravens are without Lamar Jackson and the Chargers are 0-8. Jacoby Brissett will start for the Ravens, which should help the offense some. The Chargers have struggled on offense, but I think their defense will keep them in this. It's close." — Pete Prisco
Pro Football Talk: Ravens 14, Chargers 6 / "Jacoby Brissett's job is simple. Win a few winnable games so that the team will still be relevant when Lamar Jackson returns." – Mike Florio
Sports Illustrated: 5 of 8 panelists pick Ravens / NA
Mark Andrews: 'There's a Lot More Football Left in My Story'
The Ravens and Chargers have played some memorable games against each other, including one in 2018 in which rookies Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews connected on a highlight-reel, momentum-changing touchdown.
Andrews went on to become the Ravens' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and total touchdowns. The past couple seasons have been more of a challenge for the three-time Pro Bowler, but he hasn't lost confidence in his abilities.
"I truly believe that there's a lot more football left in my story," Andrews said on The Associated Press' “Football Unfiltered With Rob Maaddi.” "And I feel great. I know that I have more to give this team. I think for us it's just blocking out all the outside noise, just staying true to ourselves.
"I want to be able to win the Super Bowl. I've put so much into playing here. It means so much to me, the city means so much to me. … I want to be able to get that done for this team and this city, and the organization."
Pundit Says Ravens Would Be Super Bowl Contenders if They Get in Playoffs With Jackson
ESPN’s Seth Walder divided all 32 teams into eight tiers based on their playoff chances.
The Ravens landed in "Tier 6: Stranger things have happened," along with the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders.
Walder believes the Ravens still have a shot at the Super Bowl if they can weather the storm until Jackson {hopefully) returns late in the season.
"Can the Jacoby Brissett-led Ravens win enough games to keep the team in contention and buy time until Lamar Jackson is able to return from injury? Basically, everything hinges on that and Jackson's return timeline," Walder said. "If the Ravens can somehow reach the playoffs with a healthy Jackson, they would be Super Bowl contenders. But that is a tall, tall order."
Jackson suffered a broken and dislocated thumb in Week 8. Minter said the recovery timeline is six to 10 weeks.