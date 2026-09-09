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Zay Flowers, Nnamdi Madubuike Limited on First Injury Report

Sep 09, 2026 at 05:11 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

DL Nnamdi Madubuike (left) and WR Zay Flowers (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DL Nnamdi Madubuike (left) and WR Zay Flowers (right)

Every Raven on the 53-man roster practiced Wednesday, but four were limited ahead of Sunday's season-opener in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring), defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee), and wide receiver Devontez Walker (groin) were all limited.

Flowers has been dealing with a minor hamstring injury since joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 19-20. The Ravens have been cautious bringing their Pro Bowler back, prioritizing the regular season over coming back to practice too soon.

"I feel great. I feel better than ever," Flowers told reporters Wednesday.

"I am ready to play football. I feel like we have been off for a while. Our season ended a bit early last year, so we had an extended break. We're just ready to go."

Madubuike and Buchanan have been working their way back from season-ending injuries. Madubuike has been participating in team work since last week.

"Obviously, that decision, [on] when 'Beeks' is out there is between him and all the powers that be upstairs. I am going to leave them to that," Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said.

"What I can say is that what I have seen out of 'Beeks,' he has looked fantastic. I think when he does get out there, the fans, as well as us as coaches, are going to be excited."

Walker was not spotted at Tuesday's practice but was back on the field Wednesday. Head Coach Jesse Minter said it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready for Sunday's game.

The Colts also have four players who were limited in Wednesday's practice, including leading wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Pierce crossed 1,000 receiving yards last season and is a top-end deep threat who the Colts inked to a four-year, $114 million extension in March. He had offseason ankle surgery shortly thereafter and is expected to play in Sunday's game, but it remains to be seen whether he'll have a full workload.

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