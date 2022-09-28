Mailbag: What's Up With the Pass Defense?

Mink: Through three weeks, the Ravens still find themselves ranked 32nd in the league in pass defense, giving up 353.3 yards per game. That's obviously not where they want to be. It's going to take some time to get that number down after yielding 469 yards to Tua Tagovailoa and Co. in Week 2. Baltimore's pass defense was certainly better against the Patriots last week, but Mac Jones still threw for a career-high 321 yards.

What's peculiar is Marcus Williams leads the NFL in interceptions (3) and has been superb. According to Pro Football Focus, Marlon Humphrey has been the league's most lockdown cornerback in single coverage. So, as is the case with just about every issue in football, the problem (and solution) is multi-faceted.

Against the Dolphins, rookie mistakes from Kyle Hamilton led to the two big fourth-quarter touchdowns. The Ravens also didn't get enough pressure on Tua, as he took just one sack. Baltimore gave up too much over the middle to Jaylen Waddle and it didn't help that Humphrey was dealing with a groin issue and Marcus Peters was in his first game back from last year's knee injury. Both of their snaps were limited.

Against the Patriots, the Ravens gave up some yards on crossers, with a couple long plays being completed on rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams and second-year corner Brandon Stephens. Humphrey and Peters had spectacular days in coverage, but the Patriots picked on the Ravens' third cornerbacks. Baltimore really likes its young corner trio, but they've been forced to grow up fast after the season-ending injury to Kyle Fuller in Week 1. There's a reason why the Ravens signed Fuller, to help those young players continue to develop before being thrust into action. Now it's go time and there are going to be bumps in the road, but I thought Armour-Davis and Williams had mostly tight coverage against the Pats (some good throws and catches in there) and they'll continue to get better.