Mark Ingram's Son Trolls Steelers During Draft Announcement

Ingram and his son were accompanied on stage by Maryland girls flag football players. The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) officially announced Friday that it will sanction girls flag football as a state championship sport.

A first-round pick in 2011 by the New Orleans Saints, Ingram spent two seasons with the Ravens, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019 to earn his third Pro Bowl nod.