Mark Ingram's Son Trolls Steelers During Draft Announcement

Mark Ingram II and his son made the most of their moment on the Pittsburgh draft stage.
Before announcing the Ravens' second-round pick of Missouri EDGE Zion Young, the former Ravens running back and his son took a jab at the AFC North rivals.
"Steelers still suck!" the younger Ingram screamed, setting off a chorus of boos.
"You got a problem with that, come see me!" Ingram said, resurfacing his famous postgame moment with the Ravens in 2019. "Big Truss! Flock Nation in the flesh!"
Ingram and his son were accompanied on stage by Maryland girls flag football players. The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) officially announced Friday that it will sanction girls flag football as a state championship sport.
A first-round pick in 2011 by the New Orleans Saints, Ingram spent two seasons with the Ravens, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019 to earn his third Pro Bowl nod.
Ingram will announce the Ravens' third-round pick later Friday evening. Perhaps there will be more fireworks.