The Story Behind Vega Ioane's Heartwarming Viral Video

The youngest of nine children, Ioane had to be tough growing up in Graham, Wash. He said his parents were "a little emotional" seeing their son go viral for such a heartwarming moment.

It's in stark contrast to the player his parents, fans, and, especially, opponents see on the field. Ioane relishes punishing defensive linemen and said he's in the perfect place in the rough and tumble AFC North.

"For me, it's a switch that's taken me a while to perfect," Ioane said Thursday night after the Ravens made him the 14th-overall pick and the earliest guard they have ever selected.