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Mock Draft Spotlight: Vega Ioane

Apr 20, 2026 at 10:19 AM
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Justin Robertson

Editorial Assistant

Penn State G Vega Ioane
Michael Conroy/AP Photo
Penn State G Vega Ioane

You don't have to look far to find Vega Ioane linked to the Ravens.

Ioane is by far the most popular mock draft pick for the Ravens heading into Thursday's first round.

The Penn State guard is a bruising blocker and regarded as the top interior offensive lineman in this year's class, and perhaps the top offensive lineman overall. He allowed zero sacks in 2025, primarily playing left guard.

With a prototypical frame and the tape to back up his first-round projection, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta likes Ioane's potential.

"I've obviously seen him play a bunch," DeCosta said. "He's physical [and] tough. He's probably a guard, but [he] sort of prototypes, straight from central casting of what you want your guards to look like."

In the opinion of NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, the Ravens front office can't go wrong with selecting Ioane with pick No. 14.

"He's a dominant player. He's the best offensive lineman in the draft," Jeremiah said on “The Lounge” podcast. "The Ravens love collecting Pro Bowl-caliber players and don't get carried away with positional value too much. You talk about middle of the fairway. That's a middle-of-the-fairway pick."

Here is a breakdown of Ioane's draft profile:

Measurements: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds

Highlights

Scouting Report

"Ioane is a powerful drive blocker who latches on to, lifts, and moves defensive tackles in the run game. He secures the line of scrimmage and works up to linebackers as a combination and zone blocker. He moves well for his size, and he locates assignments when he pulls. He's a mauler with excellent finishing power." – Todd McShay, The Ringer

Why he makes sense: The Ravens' offensive line was not consistent enough last season, particularly at guard. Baltimore signed veteran John Simpson, but the starting center and other guard spots are up for grabs. Ioane would be a plug-and-play starter who could become a long-term franchise staple up front, leading the way for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Background: A Graham, Washington native, Ioane earned first-team all-state honors at left tackle his senior season of high school. A three-star recruit, he originally committed to Washington but decommitted after Washington fired its staff and Kalen DeBoer took over the program. He then committed to James Franklin and Penn State, where he was a starter for over two seasons. Ioane trained with renowned offensive line coach Duke Manyweather during the pre-draft process.

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