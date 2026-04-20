Mock Draft Spotlight: Vega Ioane

You don't have to look far to find Vega Ioane linked to the Ravens.

Ioane is by far the most popular mock draft pick for the Ravens heading into Thursday's first round.

The Penn State guard is a bruising blocker and regarded as the top interior offensive lineman in this year's class, and perhaps the top offensive lineman overall. He allowed zero sacks in 2025, primarily playing left guard.

With a prototypical frame and the tape to back up his first-round projection, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta likes Ioane's potential.

"I've obviously seen him play a bunch," DeCosta said. "He's physical [and] tough. He's probably a guard, but [he] sort of prototypes, straight from central casting of what you want your guards to look like."

In the opinion of NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, the Ravens front office can't go wrong with selecting Ioane with pick No. 14.

"He's a dominant player. He's the best offensive lineman in the draft," Jeremiah said on “The Lounge” podcast. "The Ravens love collecting Pro Bowl-caliber players and don't get carried away with positional value too much. You talk about middle of the fairway. That's a middle-of-the-fairway pick."