Ravens Select OLB Zion Young in Second Round

Zion Young calls himself a "Hell Raiser" in his social media bio.

Part of it hails from being the youngest of 11 children in his family. The other part comes from the chaos he sows on the football field.

After drafting a butt-kicking guard in Round 1 with Vega Ioane, the Ravens added another physical force in Young on the other side of the trenches with their first pick on Day 2.

One of the most complete EDGE defenders in this year's class, the former Missouri standout is an imposing player in size (6-foot-5, 267 pounds) and style of play. He has the production to back up his stature. Young posted 6.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss last season, earning First Team All-SEC honors.