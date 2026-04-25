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5 Things to Know About Zion Young

Apr 24, 2026 at 09:18 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

OLB Zion Young
Missouri Athletics
OLB Zion Young

The Ravens selected outside linebacker Zion Young with the 45th-overall pick on Friday night. Here are five things to know about Young:

He's not just a pass rusher and plays the run well.

Young had a career-high 6.5 sacks at Missouri in 2025 and had a career-high 16.5 tackles for loss. He uses his hands well to ward off blockers and held his own in SEC competition against some of the top offensive linemen in the country.

Young is an energetic player who doesn't take snaps off, and his presence setting the edge could help Baltimore's run defense.

"I enjoy setting the edge," Young said. "From a young'un, I was always taught smashmouth football."

A breakout performance at the Senior Bowl helped Young's draft stock.

Young was named Senior Bowl Player of the Game this year with two tackles and a fumble recovery.

He stood out in Senior Bowl practices all week and was the first Missouri player to be selected in this year's draft.

His career is on the upswing.

Young played his first two college seasons at Michigan State, but his career blossomed after he transferred to Missouri.

He's been durable throughout his career, playing 13 games in each of his last two seasons, and he was also voted a team captain last year at Missouri.

Young is just 22 years old and is considered a player with a high ceiling. His effervescent personality during his Zoom press conference was obvious.

"I'm fired up," Young said multiple times.

Nate Wiggins and Young were high school teammates.

Young and Wiggins were high school teammates at Westlake High School in Atlanta, and now the Ravens' starting cornerback will reunite with a familiar face.

"Nate Wiggins, that's my brother," Young told reporters after being drafted. "I've been playing with him way before high school."

Westlake is a football powerhouse that has produced other NFL players like Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and former NFL guard Chance Warmack. One of the top corners in this year's draft class, Avieon Terrell, the brother of A.J., who was drafted by the Falcons in Round 2, also played at Westlake.

Now Young and Wiggins will be part of a Ravens defense that hopes to reassert itself as one of the best units in the NFL.

Photos: Best Shots of Second-Round Pick Zion Young

The Ravens have selected Missouri outside linebacker Zion Young with the 45th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Young is another rookie from a big family.

On Thursday, the Ravens drafted guard Vega Ioane, who is the youngest of nine children. Young's family is even bigger.

He's the youngest of 11 children and he comes from an athletic family. His sister, Diamond, won the high school state championship in the shot put and ran track at Georgia Southern.

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