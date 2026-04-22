How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream 2026 NFL Draft

The waiting game is over.
The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will kick off at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Pittsburgh. Rounds 2 and 3 will follow on Friday, starting at 7 p.m., and Day 3 of the draft will begin at noon on Saturday.
Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the draft:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: WMAR Ch. 2 (ABC Baltimore)
- National TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes ABC, NFL Network
Stream
- Watch live on the Disney+ or ESPN app and on the ABC and ESPN websites (with TV provider login).
Listen
- SiriusXM NFL Radio (Ch. 88), Westwood One Radio, and ESPN Radio