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How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 22, 2026 at 09:10 AM
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Justin Robertson

Editorial Assistant

NFL Draft Stage
John Locher/AP Photo
NFL Draft Stage

The waiting game is over.

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will kick off at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Pittsburgh. Rounds 2 and 3 will follow on Friday, starting at 7 p.m., and Day 3 of the draft will begin at noon on Saturday.

Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the draft:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: WMAR Ch. 2 (ABC Baltimore)
  • National TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes ABC, NFL Network

Stream

  • Watch live on the Disney+ or ESPN app and on the ABC and ESPN websites (with TV provider login).

Listen

  • SiriusXM NFL Radio (Ch. 88), Westwood One Radio, and ESPN Radio

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