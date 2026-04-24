Vega Ioane Reminds Eric DeCosta of an All-Time Favorite Raven

During their conversation, DeCosta realized that the young guard from Penn State carried himself like a former Raven who is now in the team's Ring of Honor.

"He reminds me a little bit of one of my favorite Ravens of all time: Haloti Ngata," DeCosta said. "Just the way that he was with me in the office, and we were talking and laughing and his maturity; the way that he – even though he's a younger person – even the way that he carried himself with a quiet confidence stood out."