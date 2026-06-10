Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Named Quarterback Who Most Needs Super Bowl Win to Define His Legacy

Jaylinn Hawkins: Culture on Defense Instilled by Coaching Staff Is 'Growing and Spreading Throughout the Team'

The Ravens are determined to get back to their high standard on defense after a subpar performance last season, and the addition of established players such as safety Jaylinn Hawkins are a big part of that effort.

Hawkins likes what he has seen thus far from new Head Coach Jesse Minter and the defensive coaching staff.

"I feel like the emphasis they're putting on our defense and the culture on our defense is really important, and you can see it growing and spreading throughout the team daily," Hawkins said on the “Ryan Ripken Show.” "The way they come, and the attention to detail of how they coach, from our position coaches and everybody, it's just been really good. You can see players young and old making strides within the defense day in and day out."

Regarding Minter, Hawkins said: "It's been going really good, especially for him being a first-year head coach, everything has been operating and running real smooth. … He lets us be us and he holds everybody accountable. Everything that's present at practice that you need in order to make sure you're playing good, correct football. … It's like an actual game. He tries to make it game-like, so I respect it."

Hawkins started for the AFC champion New England Patriots last year and had the best season of his six-year career. He forms arguably the top safety trio in the league with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks.