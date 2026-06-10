 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Named Quarterback Who Most Needs Super Bowl Win to Define His Legacy

Jun 10, 2026 at 09:25 AM
Author Image
Kevin Eck

Writer

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson Named Quarterback Who Most Needs Super Bowl Win to Define His Legacy

Moments after Lamar Jackson was selected by the Ravens with the final pick of the first round in the 2018 NFL Draft, he famously said, "They're going to get a Super Bowl out of me. Believe that."

Since Jackson took over as starting quarterback during his rookie season, the Ravens have been perennial Super Bowl contenders, but they have yet to get over the hump.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo ranked 15 quarterbacks who most need a Super Bowl win to define their legacy, and Jackson was No. 1.

In a sense, Jackson is a victim of his own success.

"No quarterback needs a Super Bowl more for his legacy, despite everything Jackson already accomplished as a two-time league MVP and the most prolific running quarterback in NFL history," DeArdo wrote. "Oddly, the latter achievement actually hindered Jackson's legacy until now, which is largely why he tops the list.

"A narrative exists that running quarterbacks cannot win Super Bowls. Jackson, because of his success running with the football, is largely labeled as a running quarterback. But that title diminishes how good Jackson is as a passer. He is, after all, tied with Aaron Rodgers with the [highest] career passer rating in league history."

The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen was No. 2 on the list, and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow was No. 3.

Jaylinn Hawkins: Culture on Defense Instilled by Coaching Staff Is 'Growing and Spreading Throughout the Team'

The Ravens are determined to get back to their high standard on defense after a subpar performance last season, and the addition of established players such as safety Jaylinn Hawkins are a big part of that effort.

Hawkins likes what he has seen thus far from new Head Coach Jesse Minter and the defensive coaching staff.

"I feel like the emphasis they're putting on our defense and the culture on our defense is really important, and you can see it growing and spreading throughout the team daily," Hawkins said on the “Ryan Ripken Show.” "The way they come, and the attention to detail of how they coach, from our position coaches and everybody, it's just been really good. You can see players young and old making strides within the defense day in and day out."

Regarding Minter, Hawkins said: "It's been going really good, especially for him being a first-year head coach, everything has been operating and running real smooth. … He lets us be us and he holds everybody accountable. Everything that's present at practice that you need in order to make sure you're playing good, correct football. … It's like an actual game. He tries to make it game-like, so I respect it."

Hawkins started for the AFC champion New England Patriots last year and had the best season of his six-year career. He forms arguably the top safety trio in the league with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks.

"I think we could be special," Hawkins said on “The Lounge” podcast last month. "I think we've got something cooking. Everybody is talented in their own way. Everybody has different strengths. We all can get the ball. There's so much upside to it. Now it's just about feeding off each other, playing off each other, playing well together."

Former Raven Reuben Lowery III Placed on Reserve/Retired List

Former Ravens defensive back Reuben Lowery III has been placed on the Reserve/Retired List by the Indianapolis Colts, per The Athletic’s James Boyd.

Lowery, 23, was one of the Ravens’ feel-good stories last summer, as he and two other rookies made the 53-man roster as undrafted free agents.

Lowery appeared in three games, including one start, with the Ravens before the Colts claimed him off waivers in October. He did not play in any games with Indianapolis.

Quick Hits

Yesterday's Most Read: Practice Report: Rookies Shine on First Day of Minicamp

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Don't Call it a Comeback: Mark Andrews Named Breakout Candidate for 2026

Mike Green is predicted to make a Year 2 leap. Derrick Henry and Justice Hill are snubbed in top 10 running back duo rankings. What would the Ravens have to give up in a trade for a starting center?

news

Late for Work: Ravens Fall in Defensive Triplets Rankings But Remain in Top 10

Jeff Zrebiec analyzes the top position battles heading into mandatory minicamp. Two questions that could be answered at mandatory minicamp. A pundit's Super Bowl prediction is a good news/bad news scenario for the Ravens. Baltimore selects Derrick Henry's potential successor in an early mock draft.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Trey Hendrickson Is Best Pass Rusher Ravens Have Ever Had

The Jesse Minter-Lamar Jackson combination is ranked the second-best new coach-quarterback duo. The Ravens remain in the top three in offensive triplets rankings. A pundit says the Ravens would be a good fit if tight end Kyle Pitts is available at the trade deadline. Derrick Henry and Jackson are among the leaders in explosive plays over the past five seasons.

news

Late for Work: Ravens' Offseason Moves Have Turned Pass Rush Into a Strength

Jeff Zrebiec says returning players are the key to a defensive turnaround. Lamar Jackson falls from the No.1 spot in Chris Simms' annual quarterback rankings. The Ravens land in the second tier of a pundit's hierarchy of Super Bowl contenders.

news

Late for Work: Kyle Hamilton Predicted to Win Defensive Player of the Year

How will Drake London's new deal affect Zay Flowers' next contract? Ravens-Rams is projected as the second-most likely Super Bowl matchup. The Ravens are snubbed in a pundit's ranking of the top five AFC teams. The Ravens are among the teams under the most pressure in 2026.

news

Late for Work: Looking at Blockbuster Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown Trades From Ravens' Perspective

A pundit speculates on a timeline for Lamar Jackson's contract extension. The Ravens are tabbed as the most-likely non-playoff team from 2025 to get back in. Four Ravens are among the 100 most important players for the 2026 season.

news

Late for Work: Chris Simms Shuts Down Mike Florio's Questioning of Lamar Jackson's Effectiveness as He Ages

A pundit predicts the Ravens will be the last undefeated team this season. Three Ravens are ranked the 2022 draft class' best player at their positions. Malaki Starks and Elijah Sarratt say 'it's been great' working with Jesse Minter and his staff. Baltimore plays in two of the top revenge games of 2026.

news

Late for Work: How Zay Flowers Can Reach 1,500 Yards This Season

Hiring Jesse Minter is a pundit's favorite Ravens offseason move. Minter and Lamar Jackson land in the middle of the pack in head coach-quarterback duo rankings.

news

Late for Work: Ravens Have One of the NFL's Top Position Battles, And It's Not at Center

The Ravens are ranked the second-likeliest team to dethrone the Seahawks. Marlon Humphrey is among the players with the most at stake this season.

news

Late for Work: Chris Simms Sees Return to Form for Ravens Defense Under 'Defensive Genius' Jesse Minter

Chidobe Awuzie is named the Ravens' most underappreciated player. The Ravens are named potential suitors for a Bills wide receiver and Bears tight end if they're traded.

news

Late for Work: Ravens Named Potential Trade Partners for Seahawks Center, Dolphins All-Pro Linebacker

Three Ravens who could be first-time Pro Bowlers this season. The Week 7 Ravens-Bengals game is named one of the best quarterback matchups of the season.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising