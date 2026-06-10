Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Named Quarterback Who Most Needs Super Bowl Win to Define His Legacy

Lamar Jackson Named Quarterback Who Most Needs Super Bowl Win to Define His Legacy
Moments after Lamar Jackson was selected by the Ravens with the final pick of the first round in the 2018 NFL Draft, he famously said, "They're going to get a Super Bowl out of me. Believe that."
Since Jackson took over as starting quarterback during his rookie season, the Ravens have been perennial Super Bowl contenders, but they have yet to get over the hump.
CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo ranked 15 quarterbacks who most need a Super Bowl win to define their legacy, and Jackson was No. 1.
In a sense, Jackson is a victim of his own success.
"No quarterback needs a Super Bowl more for his legacy, despite everything Jackson already accomplished as a two-time league MVP and the most prolific running quarterback in NFL history," DeArdo wrote. "Oddly, the latter achievement actually hindered Jackson's legacy until now, which is largely why he tops the list.
"A narrative exists that running quarterbacks cannot win Super Bowls. Jackson, because of his success running with the football, is largely labeled as a running quarterback. But that title diminishes how good Jackson is as a passer. He is, after all, tied with Aaron Rodgers with the [highest] career passer rating in league history."
The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen was No. 2 on the list, and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow was No. 3.
Jaylinn Hawkins: Culture on Defense Instilled by Coaching Staff Is 'Growing and Spreading Throughout the Team'
The Ravens are determined to get back to their high standard on defense after a subpar performance last season, and the addition of established players such as safety Jaylinn Hawkins are a big part of that effort.
Hawkins likes what he has seen thus far from new Head Coach Jesse Minter and the defensive coaching staff.
"I feel like the emphasis they're putting on our defense and the culture on our defense is really important, and you can see it growing and spreading throughout the team daily," Hawkins said on the “Ryan Ripken Show.” "The way they come, and the attention to detail of how they coach, from our position coaches and everybody, it's just been really good. You can see players young and old making strides within the defense day in and day out."
Regarding Minter, Hawkins said: "It's been going really good, especially for him being a first-year head coach, everything has been operating and running real smooth. … He lets us be us and he holds everybody accountable. Everything that's present at practice that you need in order to make sure you're playing good, correct football. … It's like an actual game. He tries to make it game-like, so I respect it."
Hawkins started for the AFC champion New England Patriots last year and had the best season of his six-year career. He forms arguably the top safety trio in the league with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks.
"I think we could be special," Hawkins said on “The Lounge” podcast last month. "I think we've got something cooking. Everybody is talented in their own way. Everybody has different strengths. We all can get the ball. There's so much upside to it. Now it's just about feeding off each other, playing off each other, playing well together."
Former Raven Reuben Lowery III Placed on Reserve/Retired List
Former Ravens defensive back Reuben Lowery III has been placed on the Reserve/Retired List by the Indianapolis Colts, per The Athletic’s James Boyd.
Lowery, 23, was one of the Ravens’ feel-good stories last summer, as he and two other rookies made the 53-man roster as undrafted free agents.
Lowery appeared in three games, including one start, with the Ravens before the Colts claimed him off waivers in October. He did not play in any games with Indianapolis.