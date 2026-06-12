Late for Work: Why This Year Will Be Different for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Why This Year Will Be Different for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Coming off a disappointing season, will this year be different for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens?

The question was posed to “Good Morning Football’s” Manti Te’o and Willie Colon. Both analysts answered in the affirmative, but for different reasons.

Te'o pointed to a revamped defense under first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter as cause for optimism.

"There's been a lot of conversation about the Baltimore defense the past few years of how it takes a long time for that defense to start going, almost half the season, and then they become what we are known to see the Baltimore Ravens as: a dominant, turnover machine," Te'o said. "You bring in a person like Jesse Minter to kind of solve all those riddles. So what I'm excited about is we hopefully will see a Baltimore Ravens team defensively that will have more momentum going into the second half of the season."

For Colon, it all starts with Jackson.

"I think right now you're betting on Lamar," Colon said. "You have a two-time MVP at quarterback. You have a juggernaut running back in Derrick Henry. You have a new voice and a new air in the building in Jesse Minter and [Offensive Coordinator] Declan Doyle. You still have playmakers in Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.