50 Words or Less: What We Learned During Ravens' Offseason Program

The Ravens are taking a break, but they've built momentum so far this offseason.

It was easy to find reasons for optimism after the team concluded mandatory minicamp on Wednesday in good health and spirits.

No serious injuries were suffered over the four weeks of OTAs and offseason practices. Lamar Jackson is singing the praises of new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, and Head Coach Jesse Minter has established a vibe that players enjoy being part of.

"It's been great so far, really," star safety Kyle Hamilton said. "[Minter] approaches everything with the same mentality and holds us to a standard, really believes in us and has faith in us, and we appreciate that. Never gets too high, never gets too low. I think that keeps us levelheaded, for sure."