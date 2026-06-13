50 Words or Less: What We Learned During Ravens' Offseason Program

The Ravens are taking a break, but they've built momentum so far this offseason.
It was easy to find reasons for optimism after the team concluded mandatory minicamp on Wednesday in good health and spirits.
No serious injuries were suffered over the four weeks of OTAs and offseason practices. Lamar Jackson is singing the praises of new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, and Head Coach Jesse Minter has established a vibe that players enjoy being part of.
"It's been great so far, really," star safety Kyle Hamilton said. "[Minter] approaches everything with the same mentality and holds us to a standard, really believes in us and has faith in us, and we appreciate that. Never gets too high, never gets too low. I think that keeps us levelheaded, for sure."
Things are trending up for the Ravens before they begin training camp in late July. As the weather heats up in Baltimore and the players begin their summer break, here are some things we learned over the offseason program, all in 50 words or less:
- Being named a Pro Bowler the past three seasons has done nothing to curb Hamilton's desire to be great. "I don't want to be a jack of all trades, master of none," he said. How effectively Minter utilizes Hamilton's ability to be a game-wrecker will be key.
- Hamilton says new Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Mike Mickens stresses fundamentals which will help the secondary. Mickens coached Hamilton at Notre Dame. "That's more rare than people would think in the league — to have a DB coach that really hones in on technique," Hamilton said.
- Hamilton thinks Minter will make subtle adjustments that help players shine, instead of overhauling the defense. "You bring in a new CEO, you don't want to change the whole structure of the company, unless the company was doing really bad," Hamilton said. "You kind of tweak stuff here and there."
- The offense is making more than tweaks. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle have hit it off. Jackson is enjoying the challenge of a totally new offense and a coach that has no hesitation challenging his star quarterback. An important relationship is off to a strong start.
- Minter called it a "transition year" in the AFC North, with three new head coaches and the Browns trading Myles Garrett. But Minter's focus is close to home. That's the right approach, and I still view Baltimore as the AFC North team to beat.
- Having Calais Campbell around this summer is going to help young defenders like Mike Green and Zion Young learn more about being a pro. Campbell seems to still enjoy practice. If the team's oldest player is excited every day, the younger players have no excuse.
- I think Young's skillset will really start to pop once training camp starts. Minter is already praising Young for his physicality, and the pads haven't come on yet. Watching Young in padded practices, joint practices and preseason games should be fun.
- Sixth-round rookie punter Ryan Eckley impressed with his booming punts during mandatory minicamp. It's early, but Eckley's talent is obvious and he's not showing rookie jitters. Eckley has the early lead over Luke Elzinga in their battle to replace Pro Bowl punter Jordan Stout, who departed to the Giants.
- Rookie wideouts Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt have gotten Jackson's attention for their ability to make contested catches. It's going to be interesting to see how the wide receiver mix shakes out, but both rookies will be given a shot to earn reps.
- Roquan Smith wasn't an All-Pro in 2025 for the first time since 2019. He noticed. Whether he is again in 2026, I believe he'll play like one. So does Minter. "I expect him to be one of the best linebackers in the National Football League this year," Minter said.