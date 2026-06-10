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Watch Lamar Jackson Meet Real Fan Dan

Jun 10, 2026 at 11:35 AM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

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Dan Granofsky (a.k.a. Real Fan Dan) knows what his R-A-V-E-N-S chant does for fans. When he rips his shirt off, he gets instant feedback as M&T Bank Stadium echoes his cheer.

But Granofsky has long wondered whether Ravens players like his cheer.

Granofsky got his answer Monday when he met Lamar Jackson on the set of Media Day.

As he was posing for photos, Jackson heard Granofsky screaming from one side of the indoor field at the Under Armour Performance Center. The two were introduced and Granofsky finally asked his question.

"It fires us up. I love it," Jackson said, after telling "Mr. Dan" that he sees him all the time.

"It was so cool to meet Lamar and get an answer, straight from the source, to a question that means a ton to me: "Do you and your teammates get fired up by the R-A-V-E-N-S cheer, or is it a distraction sometimes?" Granofsky wrote on Facebook.

"To say that this has made my millennia is an understatement lol!"

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