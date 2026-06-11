Lamar Jackson Was in New York City for Knicks' Historic Comeback Win

It's unclear if Lamar Jackson attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals, but the Ravens quarterback was at least in New York City for the Knicks' historic comeback.

From Spike Lee to Taylor Swift, a trove of celebrities were courtside in Madison Square Garden for Game 4 on Wednesday night. They witnessed the Knicks engineer the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, erasing a 29-point deficit and defeating the San Antonio Spurs to take a 3-1 series lead. Knicks forward OG Anunoby's go-ahead tip-in with 1.2 seconds left in regulation, which sent the crowd into a frenzy, proved to be the game-winner.