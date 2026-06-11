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Lamar Jackson Was in New York City for Knicks' Historic Comeback Win

Jun 11, 2026 at 10:40 AM
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Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

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It's unclear if Lamar Jackson attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals, but the Ravens quarterback was at least in New York City for the Knicks' historic comeback.

From Spike Lee to Taylor Swift, a trove of celebrities were courtside in Madison Square Garden for Game 4 on Wednesday night. They witnessed the Knicks engineer the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, erasing a 29-point deficit and defeating the San Antonio Spurs to take a 3-1 series lead. Knicks forward OG Anunoby's go-ahead tip-in with 1.2 seconds left in regulation, which sent the crowd into a frenzy, proved to be the game-winner.

Jackson, meanwhile, was seen walking along the streets of New York City, where he interacted with Knicks fans, and even some police officers who took pictures with Jackson.

Jackson lamented the sky-high costs of NBA Finals tickets at Madison Square Garden.

"They told me floor seats so expensive you have to watch the game like the ninja turtles and even those tickets around 50-60k," Jackson posted on his Instagram story.

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