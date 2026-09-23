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The Heartwarming Moment When a Ravens Fan in Brazil Is Gifted a Ticket to Sunday's Game in Rio

Sep 23, 2026 at 10:43 AM
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Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

Icardo Elias
The Baltimore Sun (via Aline Falzone)
Icardo Elias

The Ravens are set to play the NFL's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys.

Like the NFL has already done in several other countries outside of the United States, this game in Rio is an opportunity for some international fans to see their favorite team in person.

One of those fans is Icaro Elias, who lives in Rio and had been cheering for the Ravens since he was a teenager. He was gifted a Ravens jersey from his sister, Aline Falzone, but there was one more thing she hadn't given him: a ticket to Sunday's game.

Falzone captured the heartwarming moment in a video that was posted by The Baltimore Sun.

Maracanã Stadium, the site of Sunday's game, is one of soccer's most iconic venues. The stadium has hosted multiple men's World Cup finals and intense matches between Brazilian soccer clubs.

Now, the Ravens and Cowboys will add another chapter to its storied history, and Elias will get to be there for it, cheering on his favorite team.

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