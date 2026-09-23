The Heartwarming Moment When a Ravens Fan in Brazil Is Gifted a Ticket to Sunday's Game in Rio

The Ravens are set to play the NFL's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys.

Like the NFL has already done in several other countries outside of the United States, this game in Rio is an opportunity for some international fans to see their favorite team in person.

One of those fans is Icaro Elias, who lives in Rio and had been cheering for the Ravens since he was a teenager. He was gifted a Ravens jersey from his sister, Aline Falzone, but there was one more thing she hadn't given him: a ticket to Sunday's game.