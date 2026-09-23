Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Fix Their Fourth-Quarter Problems?

Mink: There's no magic elixir that can cure the Ravens' fourth-quarter issues, and I don't know that there's an obvious over-arching reason why they keep happening. The only thing that Head Coach Jesse Minter pointed to was that he thought the defense was "pressing." Veteran Ravens defenders are well aware of their history of fourth-quarter troubles and perhaps they are trying to do too much to avoid them.

Other than preaching to stay fundamentally sound and not try to overextend their duties, the Ravens will attack correcting the problems just like they would if they happened in any other quarter.

The primary reason why the Ravens gave up two fourth-quarter touchdowns to the Saints, in my opinion, was poor tackling on a few plays that let New Orleans convert on key third downs. The Ravens offense also left the door open because it committed too many penalties and didn't convert on a huge third-and-1.

I agree that this team is too good to continue to have fourth quarter meltdowns, and I do expect them to happen less frequently moving forward for a few reasons. They have a better pass rush and gave Trey Hendrickson the biggest free-agent contract in franchise history to be a "closer." The Saints countered that with a quick passing game down the stretch, which wouldn't have been a problem for the Ravens if they tackled better.