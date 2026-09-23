Late for Work: Ravens' Super Bowl Odds Take a Hit, and There's New Betting Favorite in AFC North

Marvin Lewis Weighs in on How Ravens Can Stop Squandering Leads

Despite a fresh start with a new coaching staff, the Ravens' disturbing trend of squandering double-digit leads continued with the 24-17 loss to the Saints.

Former Ravens defensive coordinator and Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said it's on the Ravens' top defensive players to prevent it from happening again.

"It changes [by] those exceptional players making game-changing plays, game-closing plays," Lewis said on “Glenn Clark Radio.”

Lewis talked about how players that he coached in Baltimore such as Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed regularly made plays to close out games.

"My theory of the National Football League, your great players have to play great in order for you to win," Lewis said. "And I think when you look back at that game last week in New Orleans, they had some opportunities that some of those guys may have failed a touch. But yet they are pros, and they're good pros and prideful pros, and I would expect them to atone for that and get back on track."

To Lewis' point, the Ravens have the players to get it done. However, a player trying to do too much could be part of the problem.

"For me, I am focused on creating a mentality and continuing to create a mentality that we play our style in those big moments," Head Coach Jesse Minter said on Monday. "I felt like guys start pressing a little bit, and you start trying to make plays, and you are searching for that big play in those key moments.