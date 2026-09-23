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Sashi Brown Expects Ravens to Play Internationally Again in 2027

Sep 23, 2026 at 09:34 AM
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Ryan Mink

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QB Lamar Jackson

After the Ravens get back from Rio de Janeiro, they'll want to keep their passports handy.

President Sashi Brown joined "The Lounge" podcast ahead of the Ravens' flight to Brazil and said the team may play internationally in back-to-back years.

"I would suspect … actually, I'm planning on probably being overseas next year and playing a home game over there," Brown said. "I hope that it ends up being in the U.K. [United Kingdom], but that's all to be determined and we'll have good conversations with the league about it."

The Ravens are the "visitors" for a third straight time internationally, as the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017), Tennessee Titans (2023), and now the Dallas Cowboys (2026) have all given up home games as the host squad against Baltimore.

The NFL has a record nine international games this season with 17 teams participating. There are eight different hosts (the Jaguars are hosts in London in back-to-back weeks).

"When you look at teams that are giving up home games and the number of games that are being played overseas, it's probably our time. We're probably up," Brown said.

While being the host team internationally means one less game with a stadium filled with your own fans, teams around the league are being called on to do their part to grow the game abroad.

"I think everybody understands this is a big part of the expansion of the league," Brown said. "It is exciting to have international fans coming and growing fanbases overseas. It's a huge growth opportunity for the league and we're happy to be part of it. We embrace it."

The Ravens expanded their international footprint by joining the NFL’s Global Markets Program in March 2025. The Ravens were granted international marketing rights in the U.K., where they had already played twice and grown roots.

While this year the NFL will play one game each in Melbourne (Australia), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Paris (France), Madrid (Spain), Munich (Germany) and Mexico City (Mexico), there are three games in London, and Brown said the Ravens are "excited to get back" there.

"We're excited to go everywhere, but in particular, we sought out the U.K. market," Brown said. "Football translates really well over there. It's relatively close for us. It's not that different than a hop to the West Coast. There's direct [flights] right into BWI that you can get from London. So we're actually really excited to get back there."

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