Late for Work: Pundits Marvel at Resilient Ravens' 'Special Win' in Rio

The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon: "The importance of this win can't be overstated. For the Ravens, getting on a 10-hour flight after being battered and bruised must feel a heck of a lot better at 2-1 than at 1-2. Questions about another squandered second-half lead will linger, but it's no longer at the forefront after a walk-off win like that. This team isn't perfect. The defense, particularly the secondary, still looks out of sync. The red zone and short-yardage struggles with Derrick Henry are frustrating. Two potentially serious injuries to centers Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic will test new Offensive Line Coach Dwyane Ledford. But it showed the late resolve that was missing in Week 2 against the Saints."

The Baltimore Sun’s Bennett Conlin: "Forget about the blown lead. That's a special win for the Ravens, who have plenty to improve in the coming weeks. But Baltimore delivered what could become a defining win of the Jesse Minter era. It's big for Lamar Jackson. It's big for Tyler Loop. It's big for Minter. This is a massive confidence boost for an organization that needed it after last season's (and last week's) heartbreaks."

The Baltimore Banner’s Chris Korman: "Not sure I've ever seen a more ludicrous end to a football game. It all feels a little fluky, honestly, in the immediate aftermath, but you can't take anything away from the Ravens. They fought through injuries and setbacks (including bizarre penalty calls) to nab this win and prove (mostly to themselves) they can deliver in the fourth quarter. … In the course of an NFL season there's going to be games like this, and finding a way in them can be what knits a team together in belief."

The Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han: "The final 28 seconds of the Ravens' 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys was a master class in perseverance and efficiency. The rest of the game? Those 59 minutes and 32 seconds were a much different story — but the end is what counted."