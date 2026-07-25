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Reports: Nnamdi Madubuike Could Return to Field Soon; Six Ravens Placed on PUP List

Jul 25, 2026 at 05:05 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

DL Nnamdi Madubuike
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DL Nnamdi Madubuike

The Ravens have placed six players on the active physically unable to perform list ahead of Wednesday's opening training camp practice, but there's reportedly good news about star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

Madubuike, Travis Jones and John Jenkins; inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, and cornerback Bilhal Kone have been placed on active PUP, per the NFL's transaction report. They can be activated off the PUP list at any point.

However, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reports that Madubuike has been cleared by independent doctors to return to the field and "could practice as early as next week."

Madubuike hasn't played since Week 2 of last season after suffering a neck injury that required surgery. General Manager Eric DeCosta offered an optimistic outlook this month, saying "I think everything looks to be pointed in the right direction."

Jones played 16 games last season and led Baltimore's defensive linemen with a career-high 47 tackles. The Ravens signed him to a three-year extension late last season and believe he has the potential to take his game to an even higher level.

The 37-year-old Jenkins is coming off a strong campaign and inked a one-year contract extension with Baltimore late last season. He did not miss a game in 2025 and logged 523 defensive snaps, more than any Baltimore defensive lineman except for Jones.

Buchanan had a strong rookie year and claimed a starting spot early in the season before a knee injury in December ended his campaign. He attacked rehab aggressively and hopes to return in the near future after finishing third on the team with 93 tackles.

This is a pivotal summer for Isaac, who has played just four games over two injury-plagued seasons with Baltimore. A third-round selection in 2024, Isaac spent last season on injured reserve after undergoing elbow surgery.

Kone was a sixth-round pick in 2025 and missed the entire season after tearing his MCL and ACL in a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. He hopes to earn a place in the cornerback rotation on this year's roster.

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