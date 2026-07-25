Reports: Nnamdi Madubuike Could Return to Field Soon; Six Ravens Placed on PUP List

Madubuike hasn't played since Week 2 of last season after suffering a neck injury that required surgery. General Manager Eric DeCosta offered an optimistic outlook this month, saying "I think everything looks to be pointed in the right direction."

Jones played 16 games last season and led Baltimore's defensive linemen with a career-high 47 tackles. The Ravens signed him to a three-year extension late last season and believe he has the potential to take his game to an even higher level.

The 37-year-old Jenkins is coming off a strong campaign and inked a one-year contract extension with Baltimore late last season. He did not miss a game in 2025 and logged 523 defensive snaps, more than any Baltimore defensive lineman except for Jones.

Buchanan had a strong rookie year and claimed a starting spot early in the season before a knee injury in December ended his campaign. He attacked rehab aggressively and hopes to return in the near future after finishing third on the team with 93 tackles.

This is a pivotal summer for Isaac, who has played just four games over two injury-plagued seasons with Baltimore. A third-round selection in 2024, Isaac spent last season on injured reserve after undergoing elbow surgery.