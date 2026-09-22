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Ravens Sign Wide Receiver to Practice Squad

Sep 22, 2026 at 05:19 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Shedrick Jackson
David J. Phillip/AP Photo
WR Shedrick Jackson

The Ravens added more depth at wide receiver Tuesday, signing Shedrick Jackson to their practice squad.

Jackson has played in 10 NFL games between stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders. He made four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown last season with the Raiders.

Jackson has mostly played on special teams, and he's made two NFL tackles.

He was originally undrafted out of Auburn in 2023 and spent most of his previous three years in the NFL on the practice squad.

The Ravens now have three wide receivers on their practice squad with Jackson joining Xavier Guillory and Gage Larvadain. Baltimore's top wide receiver, Zay Flowers, is dealing with a hamstring injury, and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is on injured reserve.

Chris Moore, who was previously elevated from the practice squad, played the second-most receiver snaps behind Rashod Bateman in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

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