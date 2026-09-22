Ravens Sign Wide Receiver to Practice Squad

The Ravens added more depth at wide receiver Tuesday, signing Shedrick Jackson to their practice squad.

Jackson has played in 10 NFL games between stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders. He made four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown last season with the Raiders.

Jackson has mostly played on special teams, and he's made two NFL tackles.

He was originally undrafted out of Auburn in 2023 and spent most of his previous three years in the NFL on the practice squad.

The Ravens now have three wide receivers on their practice squad with Jackson joining Xavier Guillory and Gage Larvadain. Baltimore's top wide receiver, Zay Flowers, is dealing with a hamstring injury, and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is on injured reserve.