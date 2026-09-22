Ravens Are Trying to Find Their Early Defensive Identity

But in the fourth quarter, the Saints went to a quick passing attack that kept Shough out of harm's way. The Ravens made coverage mistakes, missed tackles, and did not have a sack in the fourth quarter.

"It is rush and coverage together," Hendrickson said. "When we had good coverage, sometimes our rush was not there, and sometimes when our rush was good, the coverage was not there.

"Playing as a unit is something we need to figure out — what our 2026 Ravens identity is moving forward. You take it on the chin and move on."

Particularly galling to the Ravens were the missed tackles and coverage mistakes in key moments. On third-and-13 in the third quarter, a checkdown completion from Shough to tight end Juwan Johnson became a 25-yard gain that led to a Saints field goal. In the fourth quarter, a coverage mistake left Chris Olave wide open in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown catch. Second-year tight end Malaki Starks was in coverage on the touchdown.

Fellow safety Jaylinn Hawkins missed an opportunity for an early interception, was flagged for holding that gave the Saints a second crack at their game-tying two-point conversion, and missed a tackle on a critical third-and-8 checkdown (again to Johnson) on the Saints' game-winning touchdown drive. Starks and Hawkins were the Ravens' lowest-graded defenders in the game via Pro Football Focus.

"I have a lot of confidence in Malaki Starks, and so I am confident that he will bounce back and be the type of player that I know he can [be]," Minter said.