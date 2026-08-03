Practice Report: Defense Wins the Day, but Minter Not Concerned About Offense

Through the first three days of training camp, the Ravens' offense was humming. Lamar Jackson was throwing darts all over the field, and Derrick Henry was exploding through open running lanes.

That changed when the pads came on Monday.

For the first time in training camp, the Ravens' defense definitively won the day. Jackson and Tyler Huntley were often forced to hit underneath routes or scramble, and most of the deep shots they took fell incomplete. The Ravens' running backs had open running lanes, but not nearly as many as previous practices.

Head Coach Jesse Minter said it was part of the ebb and flow involved with preparing for the season.