Practice Report: Tyler Loop's Leg Allows Teammates to Avoid Push-Ups

Tyler Loop was under the microscope as the Ravens ended Saturday's practice at the University of Maryland.

Loop had to make a 43-yard field goal, or Head Coach Jesse Minter would have asked players to do 50 pushups.

The players were watching, as was the SECU Stadium crowd of 20,185. Loop's kick was good, and the Ravens' first-ever practice at the home of University of Maryland football ended on a high note.

It wasn't surprising that Minter used this occasion to put Loop under a little stress. This was the closest thing the Ravens would have to game atmosphere until the preseason.

"Just to kick with something on the line," Minter said when asked why he put Loop in that situation. "Try to do stuff like that, there's people here. It's hard to create those type of environments. Good to see him knock it through."

After making the kick, Loop was rewarded with a bear hug from Lamar Jackson. Loop missed a 44-yard field goal attempt in the 2025 season finale that would've sent Baltimore to the playoffs, but that has not shaken Jackson's support.

"He was a rookie," Jackson said. "Things happen. I was a rookie at one time. Things happened that didn't go my way. It is what it is, but I know he has a lot of motivation himself, and we have all the trust and belief in him as well."