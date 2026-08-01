Practice Report: Tyler Loop's Leg Allows Teammates to Avoid Push-Ups

Tyler Loop was under the microscope as the Ravens ended Saturday's practice at the University of Maryland.
Loop had to make a 43-yard field goal, or Head Coach Jesse Minter would have asked players to do 50 pushups.
The players were watching, as was the SECU Stadium crowd of 20,185. Loop's kick was good, and the Ravens' first-ever practice at the home of University of Maryland football ended on a high note.
It wasn't surprising that Minter used this occasion to put Loop under a little stress. This was the closest thing the Ravens would have to game atmosphere until the preseason.
"Just to kick with something on the line," Minter said when asked why he put Loop in that situation. "Try to do stuff like that, there's people here. It's hard to create those type of environments. Good to see him knock it through."
After making the kick, Loop was rewarded with a bear hug from Lamar Jackson. Loop missed a 44-yard field goal attempt in the 2025 season finale that would've sent Baltimore to the playoffs, but that has not shaken Jackson's support.
"He was a rookie," Jackson said. "Things happen. I was a rookie at one time. Things happened that didn't go my way. It is what it is, but I know he has a lot of motivation himself, and we have all the trust and belief in him as well."
Here are some more notes from Saturday's practice:
- Minter gave some veterans the day off. Among those who did not practice were running back Derrick Henry, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson and center Ethan Pocic. Defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike and Calais Campbell watched but did not practice. Defensive linemen Travis Jones and John Jenkins, and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan remained on the active PUP list.
- Nickel cornerback Keyon Martin continued to be a ballhawk, intercepting Jackson for the second straight day. The pass was underthrown, but Martin made a decisive break on the ball. Martin stacked quality practices in 2025 when he made the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie, and he's doing it again this year. He also knifed between two blockers to make a "tackle" on Rasheen Ali.
- Minter gave most younger players on the roster plenty of action. Another one who stood out was inside linebacker Jay Higgins IV, who took advantage of his reps with his strongest day of the week. He was often in the backfield and around the ball.
- Rookie running back Adam Randall was a frequent target in the passing game and continued to show reliable hands. He transitioned from wide receiver to running back at Clemson but has not lost his wide receiver hands.
- After picking off a pass on Friday, Malaki Starks nearly had another interception early in practice. Starks was a ballhawk at Georgia and believes he'll show more of that skillset in 2026. So far, he's doing it.
- Rookie outside linebacker Zion Young was the most consistent pass rusher of the day, as his quick first step continued to show.