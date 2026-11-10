Late for Work: Two Reasons to Be Optimistic About Ravens' Playoff Hopes

It goes without saying that the Ravens aren't where they want to be or where pundits and oddsmakers expected them to be heading into Week 10.
The Ravens (4-5) have lost four in a row, the past three by a combined score of 104-33, to fall to last place in the AFC North and the 10th seed in the conference.
The good news is that the Ravens are just one game out of the seventh and final playoff spot.
The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn said there are reasons to be both optimistic and pessimistic about the Ravens' playoff hopes.
The Ravens' deficiencies have been well-documented, so let's take a glass-half-full-approach and highlight two reasons for optimism:
Jacoby Brissett could stabilize the offense.
With reports that Lamar Jackson (thumb) could return late in the season, the hope is that the newly acquired Brissett can help keep the Ravens afloat.
"The veteran quarterback, who turns 34 next month, arrived in Baltimore over the weekend to begin a crash course in Declan Doyle's offense," Cohn wrote. "[Head Coach] Jesse Minter expects him to 'hit the ground running,' likely to debut as a Raven next Monday night versus the winless Chargers. Don't expect a group firing like the best of what we saw behind a healthy Lamar Jackson earlier this year. But with Brissett, an 11-year veteran gunslinger, the Ravens should have enough juice to score more than one touchdown – something they haven't done since Week 5. … Above all else, Minter sees Brissett as the one who can 'spark this thing.'"
Defensive turnarounds have become the norm.
"Compare the first 10 weeks of 2024 to the last seven games of the Ravens' regular season, and you'll see a defense that shaved off about 10 points and 100 yards per game," Cohn wrote. "Similar story in 2025, when after five weeks the Ravens went from giving up the most points in the NFL to, one month later, the third fewest over that span. Despite turning over the entire coaching staff, there's precedent for this year's defense to go the way of the fall leaves.
"Through nine games, the Ravens rank 26th in points per game allowed (26.2) and 23rd in passing yards allowed. Three straight weeks allowing 30-plus points, Baltimore's defense still ranks 14th in defensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), meaning the Ravens aren't hopeless. After nine weeks, Minter said it's time to tinker with playing time and scheme."
Pundit Says Ravens' Upcoming Schedule Is Tougher Than It Appears
Another reason to be hopeful is the Ravens' upcoming schedule, as their next four games are against teams with losing records.
However, Baltimore Positive’s Luke Jones believes the schedule is more difficult than it appears on paper.
"I've chuckled at some of the optimism expressed looking at the upcoming schedule," Jones wrote. "The Ravens better beat the dumpster-fire Chargers (0-8) next Monday, but nothing about the way this team's playing brings meaningful confidence about trips to Carolina (3-5) and Houston (3-5) followed by a post-bye matchup with Tampa Bay (3-6)."
Carolina and Houston won their respective divisions last season, and Tampa Bay, who has one of the NFL's top defenses, had won two games in a row before a three-point loss at Chicago on Sunday night.
Minter Gets B- Midseason Grade
Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr revisited his preseason grades for the 10 head coaching hires in 2026 and assessed new grades at the season's midpoint.
Minter's initial and revised grades reflect a team that entered the season as a Super Bowl favorite but has not looked like it thus far, as he went from an A+ to a B-.
"The Ravens lead the league in both penalties and presnap penalties, and Baltimore's defense is a middle-of-the-road team in terms of EPA per play allowed," Orr wrote. "The Ravens rank 25th in net passing yards per attempt allowed, and eighth in percentage of opponent drives that end in a score. A lot of issues stem from Lamar Jackson barely playing for this team, but nearly all of the coaches on this list have dealt with some degree of uncertainty at quarterback."
It hasn't helped that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (turf toe) suffered a season-ending injury in the same game in which Jackson was injured, and rookie No. 3 quarterback Joe Fagnano also got banged up in the game and played the following week with his ankle heavily wrapped.
There was also a spate of long-term injuries at center. Projected starter Danny Pinter went down in the preseason, and Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic were both knocked out in the Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys, forcing rookie right guard Vega Ioane into emergency duty for several games before the Ravens traded for Cam Jurgens. Wide receiver Zay Flowers and outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson have also missed time.
Despite the fact that those have been significant hurdles, Minter had refused to use injuries as an excuse for the team's performance and has embraced the opportunity to overcome adversity.
"Ultimately, we will judge Minter on his ability to keep Baltimore relevant over the time period where Jackson is out recovering from thumb surgery," Orr wrote.