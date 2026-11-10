Late for Work: Two Reasons to Be Optimistic About Ravens' Playoff Hopes

It goes without saying that the Ravens aren't where they want to be or where pundits and oddsmakers expected them to be heading into Week 10.

The Ravens (4-5) have lost four in a row, the past three by a combined score of 104-33, to fall to last place in the AFC North and the 10th seed in the conference.

The good news is that the Ravens are just one game out of the seventh and final playoff spot.

The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn said there are reasons to be both optimistic and pessimistic about the Ravens' playoff hopes.

The Ravens' deficiencies have been well-documented, so let's take a glass-half-full-approach and highlight two reasons for optimism:

Jacoby Brissett could stabilize the offense.

With reports that Lamar Jackson (thumb) could return late in the season, the hope is that the newly acquired Brissett can help keep the Ravens afloat.

"The veteran quarterback, who turns 34 next month, arrived in Baltimore over the weekend to begin a crash course in Declan Doyle's offense," Cohn wrote. "[Head Coach] Jesse Minter expects him to 'hit the ground running,' likely to debut as a Raven next Monday night versus the winless Chargers. Don't expect a group firing like the best of what we saw behind a healthy Lamar Jackson earlier this year. But with Brissett, an 11-year veteran gunslinger, the Ravens should have enough juice to score more than one touchdown – something they haven't done since Week 5. … Above all else, Minter sees Brissett as the one who can 'spark this thing.'"

Defensive turnarounds have become the norm.

"Compare the first 10 weeks of 2024 to the last seven games of the Ravens' regular season, and you'll see a defense that shaved off about 10 points and 100 yards per game," Cohn wrote. "Similar story in 2025, when after five weeks the Ravens went from giving up the most points in the NFL to, one month later, the third fewest over that span. Despite turning over the entire coaching staff, there's precedent for this year's defense to go the way of the fall leaves.