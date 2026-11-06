Late for Work: Pundits React to Short-Handed Ravens' Fourth Straight Defeat

The Baltimore Sun’s Josh Tolentino: "Ravens football without Lamar Jackson is a drag, and Thursday night was among the ugliest performances I've watched in quite some time. Credit the coaching staff and players for installing a Wildcat-heavy offense in just three days, but its limitations were pretty obvious after a handful of reps. Midway through the third quarter, with Baltimore trailing 20-3, Derrick Henry took a direct snap and handed off to Zay Flowers, who gained just 1 yard and emerged from the pile visibly disgusted. I'm pretty sure those who braved the constant precipitation inside M&T Bank Stadium felt the same way leaving the forgettable Week 9 contest. The repeated presnap penalties at home were inexcusable, too, and hopefully [quarterback] Jacoby Brissett can at least make the remainder of the season interesting."

The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon: "This is rock bottom. Ravens fans knew this game could be a tough watch, considering the mismatch on paper. Then you add soaking rain, and the crowd that stayed at M&T Bank Stadium could be forgiven for showing their displeasure at every opportunity. They had a lot to be upset about. Ronnie Stanley and Mark Andrews derailed a once-promising drive with false-start penalties. Ja'Kobi Lane didn't get set before a third-and-short. Marlon Humphrey and Malaki Starks were both directly responsible for giving up big gains. Mark Andrews couldn't convert a pair of quarterback sneaks. But what really stood out was the lack of fire from anyone on the field, except reserve safety and special teams ace Keondre Jackson. Dwayne Ledford screamed at his offensive line and threw a tablet in an exchange captured on Prime's broadcast, but even that didn't seem to motivate anyone. The Ravens once again let go of the rope when things went wrong. It was 10-3 near the end of the first half, and the crowd was into it before Parker Washington beat Starks over the middle for a 50-yard touchdown. Game over."