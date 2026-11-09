Late for Work: Pundits Debate Whether Ravens Should Buy or Sell Ahead of Trade Deadline

Here's a look at what other pundits are saying about whether the Ravens should buy or sell:

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "The Ravens are probably done buying unless there's a situation where they can add a player at a reasonable price who could significantly impact their team in 2027 and beyond. Acquiring [center Cam] Jurgens and Brissett is understandable because the Ravens still have to be functional on offense over the second half of the season, and that was going to be tough to do with your fourth center and third quarterback. You still want to give your new coaching staff, trying to establish itself, at least an opportunity to play good football, develop young players and win games.

"However, pouring more assets into the current team doesn't make much sense when there are holes throughout the roster and the Ravens are two or three losses away from not even being in the playoff mix. Selling, on the other hand, would make sense. The Ravens could recoup some draft picks they gave up in prior trades. They could clear out some salary and potentially create cap space ahead of an offseason where at least a partial rebuild feels inevitable. Moving veterans would also open up playing time for inexperienced players who need to be evaluated anyway."

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer: "The Ravens did not look like contenders Thursday night. They did not even look competitive. They instead looked like a team that needs the kind of help that is not readily available at the trade deadline. But after a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Ravens' third straight blowout loss and fourth in a row overall, Head Coach Jesse Minter was unmoved. He sees a light at the end of this tunnel of dreary pain and dimming expectations. … Minter believes in these Ravens. Does General Manager Eric DeCosta? The answer could arrive in the coming days, as the team prepares for its next iteration, one with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback and a potentially tweaked roster around him. With barely any salary cap space, the Ravens would have a hard time taking on any dead money that they'd be charged with if a player on an expensive contract is dealt."

ESPN’s Jason McCourty: "I think you're not pulling the plug. You're not building and saying, 'Hey, we're trying to gain draft capital to go make a run in the next two to three years.' You're hoping that Lamar's back next year and you're trying to run it back with a lot of the same guys that are on the football team this year to go make a run at the Super Bowl."