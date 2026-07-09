Open Stadium Practice Still Available After Training Camp Tickets Quickly Claimed

It's clear that fans are eager to see the next chapter of Ravens football under new Head Coach Jesse Minter.

All tickets for the 12 open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center were quickly claimed by PSL holders and the general public Thursday morning. The Ravens distributed 30,000 tickets for training camp at team's training facility in about 30 minutes.

However, tickets still remain for the open practice at the University of Maryland's SECU Stadium. Fans need to act quickly to claim them, as seats for the can't-miss inaugural event are filling up.

"This is one of the most exciting times of the year as we prepare to welcome the Flock back to Training Camp, both here at the Under Armour Performance Center and for the first time at The University of Maryland," Ravens Sr. Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs said.

"It's a unique opportunity for our fans to get up close with the team as we prepare for the season ahead. We worked hard this year to expand capacity and create more opportunities for fans to attend, and the response has been outstanding. The fact that every available ticket to the Under Armour Performance Center has been claimed speaks to the incredible passion of Ravens fans, and we can't wait to see everyone at camp."

The Ravens ushered in a new policy this year in which all guests needed a ticket, rather than a single parking pass for all guests. A maximum of four tickets could be claimed per transaction. The Ravens also expanded their capacity to host approximately 2,000 fans per day, made possible by new off-site parking with a complimentary shuttle service.

Those changes extended the window to snag training camp tickets at the Under Armour Performance Center, but they still went fast under high demand.

However, fans looking to see the Ravens and have a fun-filled day can still do so at the open practice at the University of Maryland in College Park on Aug. 1. It will be the first-ever NFL practice in SECU Stadium and the Ravens' inaugural fan engagement event in Prince George's County.