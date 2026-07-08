Mailbag: Ravens' Best Training Camp Battles

Mink: The best training camp battle will be at center, where Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn appear to be the top contenders, while Corey Bullock and undrafted free agent Nick Dawkins are in the mix. Pinter and Gwyn both took first-team reps during spring practices and the competition will turn up once the pads come on this summer.

Replacing Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum is a tall task, but the Ravens (and Lamar Jackson) appear to like their in-house options. With seven seasons and 10 starts under his belt, Pinter has the most experience of the three Another veteran backup looking to become a starter, Gwyn has the benefit of familiarity with the scheme of new Ravens Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford from their days together in Atlanta.

Of course, there's always the possibility that the Ravens could still bring in a more experienced starting center via free agency or trade. Pinter and Gwyn will look to prove that's not needed