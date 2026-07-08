Mailbag: Ravens' Best Training Camp Battles

Mink: The best training camp battle will be at center, where Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn appear to be the top contenders, while Corey Bullock and undrafted free agent Nick Dawkins are in the mix. Pinter and Gwyn both took first-team reps during spring practices and the competition will turn up once the pads come on this summer.
Replacing Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum is a tall task, but the Ravens (and Lamar Jackson) appear to like their in-house options. With seven seasons and 10 starts under his belt, Pinter has the most experience of the three Another veteran backup looking to become a starter, Gwyn has the benefit of familiarity with the scheme of new Ravens Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford from their days together in Atlanta.
Of course, there's always the possibility that the Ravens could still bring in a more experienced starting center via free agency or trade. Pinter and Gwyn will look to prove that's not needed
Center is seemingly the only starting job up for grabs. The others are for snap shares, roles, and 53-man roster spots. That includes at No. 3 wide receiver between Devontez Walker and rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, No. 3 tight end between rookies Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas, inside linebacker between Trenton Simpson and Teddye Buchanan once he returns from his knee injury, and nickel/reserve cornerback between Keyon Martin, Robert Longerbeam, Bilhal Kone, and rookie Chandler Rivers.
Brown: The Ravens have let too many leads slip away over the past few seasons. They've also made mistakes in crucial situations. That needs to change, as I wrote after the New York Knicks won the NBA title by consistently making clutch plays down the stretch.
Championship teams excel during the final few minutes, when close games are won or lost. Head Coach Jesse Minter is already ending practices with competitive drills designed to make the Ravens "at our best when our best is needed," and I like that creative approach.
I believe the Ravens have enough talent to win a Super Bowl, with a deep roster led by stars like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Kyle Hamilton, Zay Flowers, and Roquan Smith. However, the NFL is extremely competitive, especially late in the season when the best teams separate themselves from the rest. Winning a close game or two during the postseason is usually required to capture the Lombardi Trophy. Since 2000, only three Super Bowl winners have won each of their postseason games by double-digits, including the 2000 Ravens.
For the Ravens to be the last team standing, they need to become better finishers in all three phases – offense, defense and special teams. If that happens, that Super Bowl victory you crave may become reality.
Mink: Sixth-round rookie punter Ryan Eckley will make the biggest impact because he'll be on the field the most. I expect Eckley to beat out lefty punter Luke Elzinga for the job and adequately replace Pro Bowl punter Jordan Stout.
Eckley doesn't have as big of a leg as Stout, but it's plenty strong. The rookie also has a deep bag of punts that should keep opponents on their toes. Punter is a critical position in the battle for field position and the rookie will be thrust into some high-pressure situations.
Besides him, rookie seventh-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny could make an impact as a versatile rotational piece. Benny has the advantage of playing for Minter and Defensive Line Coach Lou Esposito at Michigan. Depending on what happens with Nnamdi Madubuike and other veteran defensive linemen, Benny could carve out a role. It stuck with me that General Manager Eric DeCosta said immediately following Day 3 of the draft that Benny is a "plug-and-play guy coming in right out of the gates."
Brown: Very funny, and I'm happy to hear that the vibes are good between you and your fiancée!
The good news is that you don't have to wait long for the start of training camp. The first practice is scheduled for July 29, and we're all eager for the Ravens' first camp with a new head coach since 2008.
The Ravens have certainly had an eventful offseason, and there could be more moves to come.
I miss NFL football too, but I've enjoyed watching the World Cup, and I just got back from a relaxing vacation. Maybe you and your fiancée should get away for some R&R? That might make the time between now and the start of training camp and preseason go by a little faster.