Late for Work: What Would Define Success for Jesse Minter This Season?

Jesse Minter was among 10 new head coaches hired this offseason, and expectations vary for each one.
CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns defined success for Minter as improving the Ravens' defense and getting Baltimore back to the playoffs.
"The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last year for just the second time in the Lamar Jackson era," Bahns wrote. "Getting back to the postseason requires a resurgence for a defensive unit that could long be counted on to stand among the NFL's best. Jesse Minter, of all people, ought to be capable of delivering that rebound.
"Kyle Hamilton's stardom and the addition of Trey Hendrickson provide Minter with a stellar talent baseline. His consistently prolific schemes could be the piece that completes the puzzle. Add the star power of Jackson and Derrick Henry to that equation, and there is hardly an excuse to fall short of the playoffs."
Bahns said that other than Buffalo Bills Head Coach Joe Brady, none of the new head coaches are under as much pressure this season as Minter.
"More than anything, Minter cannot afford to waste the prime of Jackson's career," Bahns wrote. "The Ravens made their coaching change to freshen up an operation that had become stale with the hope that it is the spark needed to get this roster over the hump. The clock is ticking."
Hendrickson Is Among Veteran Additions Pundit Is Most Excited to See in Training Camp
As Bahns noted, the addition of Hendrickson inspires confidence in a defensive turnaround for the Ravens.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox included the All-Pro edge rusher on his list of veteran additions he can't wait to see in training camp.
"Along with Minter, Hendrickson should have a hand in changing the Ravens' defensive culture in training camp," Knox wrote. "The unit ranked just 24th overall this past season and played a huge role in Baltimore's inability to win the division and reach the playoffs.
"Fans should expect to see a more aggressive and physical defense in training camp and in the regular season. If Hendrickson can successfully bolster a pass rush that tallied just 30 sacks last season, fans should also expect to see the Ravens back in the postseason."
Hendrickson has already made a positive impression in Ravens' OTAs and minicamps.
"He is a pro," Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said last month. "The way you see him move and operate and just his approach to work, he is as detailed a player as I've been around. The results obviously speak for themselves, but I think what people don't see is just how much work goes into that. How he takes care of his body, whether it's a walk-through, whatever it is, he is trying to operate as if it's the most important play in the history of football. That's why he's had the success he's had."
Pundit Says Ravens Should've Received Higher Offseason Grade From ESPN
As noted in Late for Work earlier this week, ESPN's Seth Walder gave the Ravens a "B" grade for their offseason. Eight teams received a "B+" or higher, and A to Z Sports’ Ross Johnston believes the Ravens should have been one of them.
"I think the Ravens deserve either a 'B+' or an 'A-' for their offseason moves," Johnston said. "Start it off with the coach. I think Jesse Minter is just what the Ravens need. Brilliant defensive mind, he was one of the best defensive coordinators in the league. You bring in a new [offensive coordinator] in Declan Doyle, and from what I've seen so far from Declan Doyle, I really like him. I think he will suit Lamar Jackson's skill set very well."
Johnston said that while the Ravens lost some key players in free agency such as center Tyler Linderbaum and tight end Isaiah Likely, the losses were offset by signing Hendrickson and other players in free agency. Those additions include safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, and guard John Simpson.
Johnston also praised the Ravens' draft class.
"Getting [Penn State guard] Vega Ioane in the first round – absolutely fantastic player," Johnston said. "You get two perimeter weapons, which the Ravens need, in [Indiana's] Elijah Sarratt and [USC's] Ja'Kobi Lane, both with huge upside and great production in college. You bring in [Duke cornerback] Chandler Rivers in the fifth round. The Ravens had a really good draft that I think is going under the radar a little bit.
"I think the Ravens made a lot of quality moves for their future and for right now while they're in a Super Bowl window with Lamar Jackson."
NFL.com’s Matt Okada wasn't quite as high on the Ravens' offseason as either Johnston or Walder. He gave them a "B-."
"From a quantity standpoint, the Ravens lost more than they added this offseason," Okada wrote. "John Harbaugh was replaced by first-time head coach Jesse Minter, they lost several run-game staples (including Tyler Linderbaum) and there was the non-trade for Maxx Crosby. It could mean an identity change in 2026 and a period of adjustment, and it might have resulted in a far worse grade had they not made a few crucial moves to stabilize.
"Signing Hendrickson was massive and should revitalize a pass rush that struggled last year. Adding Calais Campbell didn't hurt, either. Selecting Ioane, DE Zion Young and two wide receivers -- Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt -- with their first four draft picks helped address and refresh several positions of need, turning a largely painful offseason into a tentatively promising one."
Jackson Is No. 3 in PFF's 2026 Quarterback Rankings
Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 starting quarterbacks heading into the 2026 season, and Jackson came in at No. 3.
"Jackson wasn't quite the same player in 2025 after producing one of the greatest seasons we've ever graded the year before," Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick wrote. "His PFF passing grade fell from a league-best 93.3 in 2024 to 69.0 in 2025, but many of the traits that make him one of football's most dangerous players remained firmly intact.
"He continued to punish defenses that brought pressure, earning a 91.9 PFF passing grade against the blitz, while his 88.9 play-action passing grade ranked third. As a runner, he remained one of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks, posting a 78.6 rushing grade that ranked seventh among his peers. Perhaps most importantly, Jackson never lost his ability to attack the most valuable areas of the field, earning a 93.5 PFF passing grade on intermediate throws between the numbers and a 94.3 mark on deep throws between the numbers — a hallmark of his game dating back to Louisville."
The Bills' Josh Allen was No. 1, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (No. 4) and Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford (No. 5) rounded out the top five.