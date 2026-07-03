Late for Work: What Would Define Success for Jesse Minter This Season?

Pundit Says Ravens Should've Received Higher Offseason Grade From ESPN

As noted in Late for Work earlier this week, ESPN's Seth Walder gave the Ravens a "B" grade for their offseason. Eight teams received a "B+" or higher, and A to Z Sports’ Ross Johnston believes the Ravens should have been one of them.

"I think the Ravens deserve either a 'B+' or an 'A-' for their offseason moves," Johnston said. "Start it off with the coach. I think Jesse Minter is just what the Ravens need. Brilliant defensive mind, he was one of the best defensive coordinators in the league. You bring in a new [offensive coordinator] in Declan Doyle, and from what I've seen so far from Declan Doyle, I really like him. I think he will suit Lamar Jackson's skill set very well."

Johnston said that while the Ravens lost some key players in free agency such as center Tyler Linderbaum and tight end Isaiah Likely, the losses were offset by signing Hendrickson and other players in free agency. Those additions include safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, and guard John Simpson.

Johnston also praised the Ravens' draft class.

"Getting [Penn State guard] Vega Ioane in the first round – absolutely fantastic player," Johnston said. "You get two perimeter weapons, which the Ravens need, in [Indiana's] Elijah Sarratt and [USC's] Ja'Kobi Lane, both with huge upside and great production in college. You bring in [Duke cornerback] Chandler Rivers in the fifth round. The Ravens had a really good draft that I think is going under the radar a little bit.

"I think the Ravens made a lot of quality moves for their future and for right now while they're in a Super Bowl window with Lamar Jackson."

NFL.com’s Matt Okada wasn't quite as high on the Ravens' offseason as either Johnston or Walder. He gave them a "B-."

"From a quantity standpoint, the Ravens lost more than they added this offseason," Okada wrote. "John Harbaugh was replaced by first-time head coach Jesse Minter, they lost several run-game staples (including Tyler Linderbaum) and there was the non-trade for Maxx Crosby. It could mean an identity change in 2026 and a period of adjustment, and it might have resulted in a far worse grade had they not made a few crucial moves to stabilize.