Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Looks at Where Ravens Are Better, Worse, or About the Same As Last Year

Jeff Zrebiec Looks at Where Ravens Are Better, Worse, or About the Same As Last Year
General Manager Eric DeCosta is fond of saying that games aren't played until September, a mantra he picked up from former General Manager and current Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome.
The phrase refers to the constant fluidity of the roster. After the free-agency and draft frenzy subsides, additions can still be made. DeCosta noted on “The Lounge” podcast a few months ago that "some of the best deals we ever made happened in June, July, August."
That said, with the start of training camp a few weeks away, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec took stock of the roster in its current form and identified where the Ravens are better, worse, or about the same as last season.
Here's a look at one position from each category:
Better: Offensive line
In: John Simpson (free agent), Danny Pinter (FA), Jovaughn Gwyn (FA), Vega Ioane (first-round pick), Evan Beerntsen (seventh-round pick), Nick Dawkins (undrafted free agent), Diego Pounds (UDFA)
Returning: Ronnie Stanley, Roger Rosengarten, Andrew Vorhees, Carson Vinson, Emery Jones Jr., Corey Bullock, Jared Penning, Gerad Lichtenhan
Out: Tyler Linderbaum (Las Vegas Raiders), Daniel Faalele (New York Giants), Joseph Noteboom (FA)
Outlook: "There's concern about the identity of the team's starting center, but even solid play there should be enough, given the moves the Ravens made at both guard spots. The Ravens still have time to bring in a better starting option than Pinter, Gwyn or Bullock. Ledford is regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in the NFL, and the Ravens have enough talent and depth to expect a significantly improved group."
Worse: Wide receiver
In: Xavier Guillory (FA), Ja'Kobi Lane (third-round pick), Elijah Sarratt (fourth-round pick), Cortez Braham Jr. (UDFA), Octavian Smith Jr. (UDFA)
Returning: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester, Dayton Wade, Cornelius Johnson
Out: DeAndre Hopkins (FA), Tylan Wallace (Cleveland Browns)
Outlook: "It's not that the Ravens lost a ton at the position. Hopkins is a future Hall of Famer, but he had two catches or fewer in 16 of 17 games last year, and Wallace was used more as a blocker on the perimeter than as a pass catcher. That the Ravens never replaced either with a veteran puts a ton of pressure on the younger receivers. That hasn't been a great recipe historically in Baltimore. The good news is there's enough on the free-agent market for the Ravens to make an addition if they are worried about depth."
About the same: Defensive line
In: Calais Campbell (FA), Rayshaun Benny (seventh-round pick), Aaron Graves (UDFA), Dion Wilson Jr. (UDFA)
Returning: Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, John Jenkins, Broderick Washington Jr., Aeneas Peebles, C.J. Okoye, David Olajiga
Out: Brent Urban (FA), Taven Bryan (FA), Josh Tupou (Giants)
Outlook: "If it was certain that Madubuike would not only return but also quickly regain his Pro Bowl form, this position would be significantly improved. However, there are no guarantees. The depth should be improved, and there's a nice mix of experience and youth. Madubuike's uncertain status, though, keeps an asterisk on this position."
Trey Hendrickson Snubbed From ESPN's Top 10 Edge Rusher Rankings
ESPN released its top 10 edge rusher rankings on Wednesday. Astonishingly, Trey Hendrickson didn't make the cut.
Despite being just one season removed from leading the league in sacks with 17.5 and finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, Hendrickson only received honorable mention based on a survey of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts.
"He's been a great performer but doesn't have the dominant traits as some of the others, so when age and injuries pile up, it's harder for him to stay toward the top," an NFL personnel evaluator said.
Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari named Hendrickson one of the biggest snubs from the rankings.
"The 31-year-old Hendrickson is a nine-year NFL veteran with 81 career sacks, including 13.5 or more in four out of five seasons from 2020 to 2024," Chiari wrote.
Hendrickson was limited to seven games last year due to a hip/pelvis injury that required core muscle surgery, but he still produced a 20% or better pass rush win rate and 90.3 or better PFF pass rush grade for the third consecutive season.
All indications are that Hendrickson is healthy and poised to make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. And if he needed any more motivation, he now has it.
Pundit Makes Surprising Pick for Ravens' Breakout Candidate
Safety Malaki Starks, outside linebacker Mike Green, and cornerback Nate Wiggins are the players most often mentioned as the Ravens' breakout candidates in 2026. It's not surprising because all three were either first- or second-round picks.
ESPN's Ben Solak’s choice for Baltimore's breakout player was less conventional: cornerback Keyon Martin, who was signed as an undrafted free agent last year.
"He saw most of his snaps last season as a dime corner and often blitzed, as his first-step explosiveness is a cardinal trait," Solak wrote. "Martin is undersized for an NFL corner (5-foot-9, 170 pounds), but new coach Jesse Minter was comfortable playing smaller corners during his time as the Chargers' defensive coordinator. Quick eyes and even quicker feet in zone coverage are Minter's preferred traits, and Martin has those.
"At his size, Martin likely can't play anything but the slot. The Ravens do love three-safety sets with Kyle Hamilton in the nickel, but when they want a quicker cover man, Martin has a chance to supplant Chidobe Awuzie as the third corner on the field, keeping Marlon Humphrey on the outside."
Martin's spot on the 53-man roster isn't guaranteed. Humphrey, Wiggins, Awuzie, and T.J. Tampa are the top four cornerbacks. Martin, 2026 fifth-rounder Chandler Rivers, 2025 sixth-rounders Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam, Amani Oruwariye, and Marquise Robinson will compete for the remaining spots. Martin and Rivers are most similar in competing for a slot corner spot.
Martin could have an edge because he was a standout on special teams last season.
Derrick Henry Is No. 3 in PFF's Running Back Rankings
As noted in Late for Work earlier this week, Derrick Henry was No. 6 in ESPN's top 10 running back rankings, which were based on the same survey of league executives, coaches, and scouts as the edge rusher rankings.
That seemed low for a five-time Pro Bowler who rushed for 3,516 yards and scored 34 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
Henry's impact was better reflected in Pro Football Focus’ running back rankings, which had him at No. 3.
"Henry has built a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume in his career and shows no signs of slowing down at almost 32 years old," PFF's Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick wrote. "His 122 career rushing touchdowns are already fourth in NFL history while placing 10th all-time with 13,018 career rushing yards.
"Henry's 1,595 rushing yards in 2025 were second to only James Cook, while his 1,103 yards after contact ranked third. Henry has accrued 2,240 yards after contact since signing with the Ravens in 2024. That not only leads the NFL in that span, but would also be 10th among all running backs in total rushing yards."
The two running backs ranked ahead of Henry were the Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson and Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs, respectively.