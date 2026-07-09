Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Looks at Where Ravens Are Better, Worse, or About the Same As Last Year

Jeff Zrebiec Looks at Where Ravens Are Better, Worse, or About the Same As Last Year

General Manager Eric DeCosta is fond of saying that games aren't played until September, a mantra he picked up from former General Manager and current Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome.

The phrase refers to the constant fluidity of the roster. After the free-agency and draft frenzy subsides, additions can still be made. DeCosta noted on “The Lounge” podcast a few months ago that "some of the best deals we ever made happened in June, July, August."

That said, with the start of training camp a few weeks away, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec took stock of the roster in its current form and identified where the Ravens are better, worse, or about the same as last season.

Here's a look at one position from each category:

Better: Offensive line

In: John Simpson (free agent), Danny Pinter (FA), Jovaughn Gwyn (FA), Vega Ioane (first-round pick), Evan Beerntsen (seventh-round pick), Nick Dawkins (undrafted free agent), Diego Pounds (UDFA)

Returning: Ronnie Stanley, Roger Rosengarten, Andrew Vorhees, Carson Vinson, Emery Jones Jr., Corey Bullock, Jared Penning, Gerad Lichtenhan

Out: Tyler Linderbaum (Las Vegas Raiders), Daniel Faalele (New York Giants), Joseph Noteboom (FA)

Outlook: "There's concern about the identity of the team's starting center, but even solid play there should be enough, given the moves the Ravens made at both guard spots. The Ravens still have time to bring in a better starting option than Pinter, Gwyn or Bullock. Ledford is regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in the NFL, and the Ravens have enough talent and depth to expect a significantly improved group."

Worse: Wide receiver

In: Xavier Guillory (FA), Ja'Kobi Lane (third-round pick), Elijah Sarratt (fourth-round pick), Cortez Braham Jr. (UDFA), Octavian Smith Jr. (UDFA)

Returning: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester, Dayton Wade, Cornelius Johnson

Out: DeAndre Hopkins (FA), Tylan Wallace (Cleveland Browns)

Outlook: "It's not that the Ravens lost a ton at the position. Hopkins is a future Hall of Famer, but he had two catches or fewer in 16 of 17 games last year, and Wallace was used more as a blocker on the perimeter than as a pass catcher. That the Ravens never replaced either with a veteran puts a ton of pressure on the younger receivers. That hasn't been a great recipe historically in Baltimore. The good news is there's enough on the free-agent market for the Ravens to make an addition if they are worried about depth."

About the same: Defensive line

In: Calais Campbell (FA), Rayshaun Benny (seventh-round pick), Aaron Graves (UDFA), Dion Wilson Jr. (UDFA)

Returning: Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, John Jenkins, Broderick Washington Jr., Aeneas Peebles, C.J. Okoye, David Olajiga

Out: Brent Urban (FA), Taven Bryan (FA), Josh Tupou (Giants)