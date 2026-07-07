Late for Work: Ravens' Most Underrated Player Who Needs to Have a Strong Season

Ravens' Most Underrated Player Who Needs to Have a Strong Season
The Ravens made headlines during the free-agency frenzy this offseason by landing prized edge rusher Trey Hendrickson after the Maxx Crosby trade fell through, and losing center Tyler Linderbaum and other significant players from last season's team.
One move that flew under the radar was the Ravens signing veteran guard John Simpson to a three-year deal less than an hour into free agency's legal tampering window.
It was a reunion for Simpson, who had a breakout season in his one year in Baltimore in 2023 before signing a two-year contract with the New York Jets.
Ravens in 5's Gordon McGuinness said Simpson's impact on a revamped offensive line is one of the most underrated storylines for the Ravens heading into the 2026 season.
"It looks like Danny Pinter is going to be the starting center as things stand. He doesn't have significant starting experience in the NFL," McGuinness said. "[Guard] Vega Ioane, their first-round draft pick, obviously comes with a huge amount of hype and could be really good as a rookie. But because he's a rookie and [making] that step up to the NFL level, we just have to temper expectations a little bit, and there may be some growing pains.
"So Simpson is the only player that has significant starting experience on the interior offensive line. That's going to be massively important in a division where there are multiple elite players playing on the defensive interior. … So with that, the Ravens really need a veteran presence on that [interior] offensive line, and they're going to really rely on John Simpson, I think especially early in the season, to be a stabilizing force there."
Simpson, 28, has been durable and dependable. He started all 17 games in each of the past three seasons and was a top-10 guard in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus grades.
Ravens Crack Top 5 in ESPN's Starting Lineup Rankings
Despite more roster turnover than usual this offseason, the Ravens are still loaded.
ESPN projected every team's starting lineup, with analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz, and Seth Walder each ranking them from best to worst. Their ballots were combined to form an overall ranking.
The Ravens landed at No. 5, one spot behind the Buffalo Bills, who were the AFC's top-ranked team. The top three teams were the NFC's Los Angeles Rams at No. 1, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles and defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.
The rankings were in lockstep with the oddsmakers, who have the Ravens as the team to beat in the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals (No. 15) were the second-highest-ranked team in the division, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 19) and Cleveland Browns (No. 31).
Here are some excerpts from the analysts' assessment of the Ravens:
Biggest strength: "Safety. Kyle Hamilton is one of the league's best defenders and is entering only his age-25 season. He led all NFL safeties in pass-rush attempts last season and finished in the top 10 at the position in tackles, passes defensed and tackles for loss. He is joined by 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks, who was solid as a rookie. Newcomer Jaylinn Hawkins was an every-down player for the Patriots last season, and all three players played at least 950 snaps in 2025." -- Clay
X factors for 2026: "WRs Devontez Walker, Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. … If Baltimore could get a breakout from one of these three -- the latter two are rookies -- it would go a long way toward rounding out the offense beyond Lamar Jackson." – Walder
Nonstarter to know: "DT Broderick Washington Jr. Washington missed most of 2025 after an Achilles injury, but he'll play an important role for the Ravens as a 5-technique end if Nnamdi Madubuike doesn't return from his neck injury or Calais Campbell finally plays to his age. Washington will need to step up, as his pressure rate of 2.9% in 2024 was near the bottom of the league for interior linemen." -- Schatz
Hamilton and Starks Are No. 2 in Safety Duo Rankings
As noted above, the Ravens have a strong safety group. Hamilton is widely regarded as the best safety in the league, and he, Starks, and Hawkins form arguably the top safety trio.
Surprisingly, Hamilton and Starks were not No. 1 in Sports Illustrated's safety duo rankings. They came in at No. 2 behind the Atlanta Falcons' Xavier Watts and Jessie Bates III.
"Just about anybody playing alongside Hamilton is going to get a spot on this list, but Starks appears to be a worthy complement," Matt Verderame wrote. "A first-round rookie out of Georgia last season, Starks started 15 games (while playing in all 17) and had two interceptions while totaling 84 tackles. Already playing 94% of the snaps, he should only ascend with former Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter taking over in Baltimore.
"As for Hamilton, he's the best safety in football. A first-round choice in 2022 from Notre Dame, he's already earned three All-Pro berths including two first-team nods across his first four seasons. With 31 passes defensed and 21 tackles for loss over the past three years, nobody is more versatile than Hamilton, who can do anything asked of him."
Pundit Gives Ravens Strong Chance to Make Playoffs in Minter's First Season
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton ranked the playoff probability for the 10 teams with new head coaches this season on a scale from one to 10. The Ravens were given an eight.
"As the Los Angeles Chargers' former defensive coordinator, Minter's units gave up the fewest points in 2024 and ranked ninth in scoring last season," Moton wrote. "Also, under his tutelage, the Chargers ranked fifth and 11th in yards allowed. He'll elevate Baltimore's defense, which finished 18th in scoring and 24th in total yards last season.
"Even if Jackson needs time to get comfortable in [new Offensive Coordinator Declan] Doyle's offense, the Ravens defense will keep this team in games. Baltimore won't miss the postseason in back-to-back campaigns."
The only team with a higher playoff probability number was the Bills, as new Head Coach Joe Brady's squad was given a nine.
Former Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh's New York Giants got a five, while former Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's Browns were given a one.
Mark Andrews Is Excited About Ravens' New Tight Ends
Mark Andrews is the Ravens' lone returning tight end after Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar departed in free agency. Fullback Patrick Ricard also left.
"Obviously, Isaiah, Charlie, and Pat, those are guys that I can call friends for the rest of my life, and are just good people, so I'll miss them," Andrews told Ravens On SI’s Josh Reed. "But I'm excited about this room that we have now."
The Ravens restocked their tight ends room by signing blocking specialist Durham Smythe in free agency and drafting Matt Hibner (fourth round) and Josh Cuevas (fifth round).
"Durham is a great piece to add, and just a great room that we have," Andrews said. "I think we're going to be dynamic, and we're going to play hard till that whistle blows. So excited about this team in this group that we have."
Regarding Hibner and Cuevas, Andrews said: "I always try to look back to where I was as a rookie and compare it, but these guys are ahead of that. I feel like they're doing a great job just learning the plays, and the main thing is that we're all starting and learning the plays, and they're doing a good job at that and then going out there and making plays.
"You can just tell that the moment is not too big for both of them, and they're gonna have long careers ahead of them. They're both very good players."
Quick Hits
Yesterday's Most Read: Late for Work: Torrey Smith Says Lamar Jackson Is Best Athlete to Ever Play in Baltimore
- ESPN’s Jamison Hensley said Ioane's physicality can become a foundation for the Ravens' offensive line.