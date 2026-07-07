Late for Work: Ravens' Most Underrated Player Who Needs to Have a Strong Season

Ravens Crack Top 5 in ESPN's Starting Lineup Rankings

Despite more roster turnover than usual this offseason, the Ravens are still loaded.

ESPN projected every team's starting lineup, with analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz, and Seth Walder each ranking them from best to worst. Their ballots were combined to form an overall ranking.

The Ravens landed at No. 5, one spot behind the Buffalo Bills, who were the AFC's top-ranked team. The top three teams were the NFC's Los Angeles Rams at No. 1, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles and defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

The rankings were in lockstep with the oddsmakers, who have the Ravens as the team to beat in the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals (No. 15) were the second-highest-ranked team in the division, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 19) and Cleveland Browns (No. 31).

Here are some excerpts from the analysts' assessment of the Ravens:

Biggest strength: "Safety. Kyle Hamilton is one of the league's best defenders and is entering only his age-25 season. He led all NFL safeties in pass-rush attempts last season and finished in the top 10 at the position in tackles, passes defensed and tackles for loss. He is joined by 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks, who was solid as a rookie. Newcomer Jaylinn Hawkins was an every-down player for the Patriots last season, and all three players played at least 950 snaps in 2025." -- Clay

X factors for 2026: "WRs Devontez Walker, Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. … If Baltimore could get a breakout from one of these three -- the latter two are rookies -- it would go a long way toward rounding out the offense beyond Lamar Jackson." – Walder