Late for Work: Trey Hendrickson Named Ravens' Most Intriguing Newcomer Entering Training Camp

Hamilton Makes List of Best Players 25 Years Old and Younger

The Ravens have an abundance of young talent on both sides of the ball, and their shiniest star might be Hamilton, who's arguably the top safety in the league.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan published a list of the NFL's best players who will be 25 years old or younger by the time the regular season kicks off on Sept. 9. Rookies were excluded.

Hamilton, who turned 25 in March, checked in at No. 12.

"Calling a player a 'chess piece' is often overplayed, but that's not the case with Kyle Hamilton," Sullivan wrote. "The Ravens safety can play deep and work near the line of scrimmage, doing both at an elite level. He's been an All-Pro in each of the last three seasons and a Pro Bowler as well. In 2025, he logged more than 100 tackles and nine pass breakups for the second straight year.

"With Jesse Minter taking over as Baltimore's head coach this offseason, Hamilton could reach another level, which is a frightening thought for opposing offenses."