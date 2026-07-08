Late for Work: Trey Hendrickson Named Ravens' Most Intriguing Newcomer Entering Training Camp

Trey Hendrickson Dubbed Ravens' Most Intriguing Newcomer Entering Training Camp
With training camp beginning later this month for all 32 NFL teams, The Athletic asked each of its beat writers to pick their team's most intriguing newcomer entering training camp.
Ravens beat writer Jeff Zrebiec selected Hendrickson, which is hardly a surprise.
"The Ravens signed the 31-year-old pass rusher after backing out of the Maxx Crosby deal because of a failed physical," Zrebiec wrote. "Everything Hendrickson does this season will probably be compared to Crosby's output in Las Vegas. That creates pressure and so does general manager Eric DeCosta acknowledging that fixing a sluggish pass rush was a priority before signing the former Cincinnati Bengal to a four-year, $112 million deal to do exactly that. After playing just seven games last year, Hendrickson needs to prove he's healthy, too."
Las Vegas Raiders beat writer Sam Warren picked former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum as the Raiders' most intriguing newcomer.
Training Camp Sleepers to Watch at Each Position
Like almost every other training camp of the past, many Ravens are assured to make the 53-man roster entering this year's late summer workouts. Others, however, are far from guarantees.
Ravens Wire’s Glenny Erby outlined sleepers who could earn roster spots at each offensive position. Below are snippets from two positions:
Running back: Elijah Tau-Tolliver
"Tau-Tolliver is the running back sleeper to watch because Baltimore's backfield has established names, but still has room for a young player to push for developmental value. The Ravens list Tau-Tolliver as a 6-foot, 204-pound rookie from Michigan State.
"Derrick Henry is the lead back, Justice Hill gives Baltimore experience and passing-down value, and Rasheen Ali is fighting to define his role. That makes Tau-Tolliver's path difficult, but not impossible. His best chance is to show burst, ball security, special teams ability, and enough receiving value to make the coaching staff think twice."
Wide receiver: Cornelius Johnson
"Johnson is the wide receiver sleeper because his size and college production give Baltimore something to evaluate in a crowded room. The Ravens signed Johnson to their practice squad in September 2025 after he spent his college career at Michigan, where he won a national championship and caught 138 passes for 2,038 yards and 14 touchdowns.
"Baltimore's receiver room is difficult to crack. Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Ja'Kobi Lane, Elijah Sarratt, and Devontez Walker all have strong roster cases, while several other receivers will compete for the final spots. Johnson has to stand out with size, blocking, contested catches, and special teams work."
Hamilton Makes List of Best Players 25 Years Old and Younger
The Ravens have an abundance of young talent on both sides of the ball, and their shiniest star might be Hamilton, who's arguably the top safety in the league.
CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan published a list of the NFL's best players who will be 25 years old or younger by the time the regular season kicks off on Sept. 9. Rookies were excluded.
Hamilton, who turned 25 in March, checked in at No. 12.
"Calling a player a 'chess piece' is often overplayed, but that's not the case with Kyle Hamilton," Sullivan wrote. "The Ravens safety can play deep and work near the line of scrimmage, doing both at an elite level. He's been an All-Pro in each of the last three seasons and a Pro Bowler as well. In 2025, he logged more than 100 tackles and nine pass breakups for the second straight year.
"With Jesse Minter taking over as Baltimore's head coach this offseason, Hamilton could reach another level, which is a frightening thought for opposing offenses."
The Ravens will face plenty of the NFL's best young talent this season, as eight players who are on Baltimore's regular-season schedule made the list: Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt (No. 24), Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (No. 23), Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London (No. 19), Dallas Cowboys wideout George Pickens (No. 18), Houston Texas cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 16), Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jared Verse (No. 14), Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (No. 6), and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (No. 1).
Pair of Pundits Match Ravens with Defensive Tackle in 2027 Mock Draft
Forget a shot in the dark. Mock drafts in early July are like trying to hit a dartboard in the pitch black. The draft order won't be set until February, while team needs and prospect rankings could also change drastically from now until then.
However, a couple of pundits agreed on a position the Ravens could target in the first round next April.
Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo and Pro Football Network’s Jacob Infante both matched the Ravens with defensive tackles. Melo had Baltimore selecting Miami (Fla.) defensive tackle Ahmad Moten Sr.
"The Baltimore Ravens continue to deal with questions surrounding Nnamdi Madubuike's future," Melo wrote. "Luckily, the 2027 draft class appears truly stacked on the defensive line. Ahmad Moten Sr. pairs length and size with outstanding first-step quickness."
A rising redshirt senior, Moten had a breakout season with the Hurricanes in 2025, tallying 20 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
Infante, meanwhile, had the Ravens taking Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles, who had a breakout sophomore season for the Rebels last fall, totaling 68 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and five passes defensed after playing rotational snaps as a freshman.
"Travis Jones is a high-quality starter at defensive tackle, and the Baltimore Ravens are paying him accordingly right now," Infante wrote. "That said, the rest of their interior defensive line is a concern. Both Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington Jr. missed most of 2025 due to injury, and they'll be 29 and 30, respectively, by year's end. The Ravens could use a long-term upgrade in the defensive trenches."
Quick Hits
Yesterday's Most Read: Late for Work: Ravens' Most Underrated Player Who Needs to Have a Strong Season
- Cornerback Marlon Humphrey received votes in ESPN’s list of their top 10 cornerbacks according to league executives, coaches, and scouts.