Domestic Cup of Ravens Football: Which U.S. Region Has Produced the Best Ravens?

Northeast

Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont

Quarterbacks: Joe Flacco, Vinny Testaverde

Only four quarterbacks have thrown at least 1,000 passes for the Ravens, and the Northeast lucks out by getting two of them in Flacco and Testaverde, who'll step in should something happen to Flacco. Plus, the Northeast won't have to rely heavily on the aerial attack for offensive production.

Running Backs: Ray Rice, Gus Edwards

Only five players have run for at least 3,000 yards with the Ravens, and the Northeast got two of them in Rice and Gus Edwards. This is one of the best running back rooms in the tournament.

Fullback: Patrick Ricard

The six-time Pro Bowler is an easy add to an already-loaded Northeast backfield.

Wide Receivers: Qadry Ismael, Keith Kirkwood

Tight End: Isaiah Likely

While Ismael and Likely are nice additions, the Northeast doesn't have much depth at pass catcher, which is a shame considering that they have both Flacco and Testaverde available at quarterback.

Offensive Tackles: Jermaine Eluemunor, Bryant McKinnie, Vlad Ducasse

Offensive Guards: Gino Gradkowski, John Urschel

Center: Mike Flynn

The Northeast is thankful that Eluemenor moved from England to New Jersey with his father when he was 14. Otherwise, this region wouldn't look as good at offensive tackle. Urschel, Gradkowski and Flynn are also underrated and versatile additions on the interior.

Edge Rushers: Rob Burnett, Anthony Weaver, Jihad Ward

Defensive Tackles: Tony Siragusa, Travis Jones, Arthur Jones

With Siragusa, a franchise legend, and Travis Jones, a rising star, being flanked by Burnett and Weaver on the outside, the Northeast has a rock-solid defensive line. This group could have some fun sack celebrations.

Linebackers: Jameel McClain, Odafe Oweh

This is one of the more underrated tandems of any position group. McClain was a starter on the 2012 Super Bowl team. Adding Oweh to the aforementioned defensive line creates one of the better pass rush groups in the tournament.

Cornerbacks: Corey Graham, Anthony Averett, Donny Brady

Safeties: Geno Stone, James Ihedigbo, Will Hill

The Northeast's secondary doesn't jump off the screen like some other units in the tournament, but the unit is far from the weakest. Graham starred in the "Mile High Miracle" with two interceptions, including one in overtime that set up Justin Tucker's game-winning kick. He was an unheralded key piece of that Super Bowl team. Stone had his best seasons yet in Baltimore.

Punter: Greg Montgomery