Late for Work: Torrey Smith Says Lamar Jackson Is Best Athlete to Ever Play in Baltimore

Torrey Smith Says Lamar Jackson Is Best Athlete to Ever Play in Baltimore

Lamar Jackson was stuck when asked recently about what his legacy means to him.

"I really don't have an answer for that question. I really don't think about my legacy," Jackson said at minicamp last month. "I just try to be the best player I can be, keeping God first and doing what I can do when I can do it, being on the field and just trying to be the best player I can be at every moment.

"Probably when I start thinking about retiring, I'll probably be thinking about that — but not now."

Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, meanwhile, has thought about the two-time MVP's legacy, and he didn't hold back.

"He's the best athlete that's played a sport in Baltimore. I'll double down on that," Smith said on WJZ’s “Purple Playbook.” "Baseball, football, basketball back in the day, it doesn't matter. He's the best one that's ever come through here."

It's extraordinarily high praise considering legends such as Johnny Unitas, Brooks Robinson, Cal Ripken Jr., Ray Lewis, and Ed Reed played in Baltimore, but there's no disputing Jackson's generational talent.

Unlike those players, Jackson hasn't led his team to a championship (yet), but Smith said Jackson's legacy is secure regardless.

"You can be a great player and your team not be good enough to get over the hump," Smith said. "You have to dissect it. Because every day when I'm in a grocery store or I'm going through the barber shop, you're going to hear from fans, 'Can Lamar get it done?' Well, Lamar's had this team in position multiple times, and you can look at a fumble here or there, a mistake here or there, and it boils down to it's a team collective when you go out there and win. It's all on the team. Did your quarterback give you a chance? That's what it boils down to.