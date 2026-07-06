Late for Work: Torrey Smith Says Lamar Jackson Is Best Athlete to Ever Play in Baltimore

Torrey Smith Says Lamar Jackson Is Best Athlete to Ever Play in Baltimore
Lamar Jackson was stuck when asked recently about what his legacy means to him.
"I really don't have an answer for that question. I really don't think about my legacy," Jackson said at minicamp last month. "I just try to be the best player I can be, keeping God first and doing what I can do when I can do it, being on the field and just trying to be the best player I can be at every moment.
"Probably when I start thinking about retiring, I'll probably be thinking about that — but not now."
Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, meanwhile, has thought about the two-time MVP's legacy, and he didn't hold back.
"He's the best athlete that's played a sport in Baltimore. I'll double down on that," Smith said on WJZ’s “Purple Playbook.” "Baseball, football, basketball back in the day, it doesn't matter. He's the best one that's ever come through here."
It's extraordinarily high praise considering legends such as Johnny Unitas, Brooks Robinson, Cal Ripken Jr., Ray Lewis, and Ed Reed played in Baltimore, but there's no disputing Jackson's generational talent.
Unlike those players, Jackson hasn't led his team to a championship (yet), but Smith said Jackson's legacy is secure regardless.
"You can be a great player and your team not be good enough to get over the hump," Smith said. "You have to dissect it. Because every day when I'm in a grocery store or I'm going through the barber shop, you're going to hear from fans, 'Can Lamar get it done?' Well, Lamar's had this team in position multiple times, and you can look at a fumble here or there, a mistake here or there, and it boils down to it's a team collective when you go out there and win. It's all on the team. Did your quarterback give you a chance? That's what it boils down to.
"Lamar's done an excellent job and proven that he's one of the best players to ever play the game. If he was done today, Super Bowl or not, he's a Hall of Fame player, first ballot. I think that's important to remember for a guy who's not even 30 years old yet."
Derrick Henry Just Outside Top 5 in ESPN's Running Back Rankings
Speaking of active players who are probable first-ballot Hall of Famers, Derrick Henry shows year after year why he is a legendary running back .
While most running backs hit a wall after age 30, the 32-year-old Henry continues to run through it. "The King" has rushed for nearly as many yards the past two seasons (3,516) as he did during his age 25-26 seasons with the Tennessee Titans (3,567).
Yet in ESPN’s running back rankings heading into this season, Henry was No. 6. The rankings were determined by a survey of league executives, coaches, and scouts.
"Henry's demise still feels far away," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "Last season, Henry broke off 17 runs of 20 or more yards – four more than any player – on his way to a 5.2 yards-per-carry average on 307 attempts. His five seasons with at least 1,500 rushing yards tie Barry Sanders for the most in NFL history."
The five running backs ranked ahead of Henry are (in order): the Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson (age 24), Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs (24), Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley (29), San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey (30), and Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor (27).
Henry and McCaffrey are the only players on the list older than 27.
"[Henry] hasn't really slowed down, to be honest, at least from what I've seen," a veteran defensive coach said. "You can knock him because he's not the pass threat the others are. But he's still a major problem. Guy takes care of himself like no other."
New Outside Linebackers Coach Is 'Such a Raven'
Restoring the defense to one that imposes its will was a top priority for the Ravens this offseason. Enter defensive-minded Head Coach Jesse Minter and his staff.
Outside Linebackers Coach Harland Bower is among the new coaches, and The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn said the former Duke defensive ends coach fits the team's emphasis on gritty, hard-nosed defense.
"When Bower was hired to be Baltimore's outside linebackers coach — one of five promoted from the college ranks — one of his Duke proteges and potential Day 3 draft pick Wesley Williams thought, 'Man, he's such a Raven,'" Cohn wrote. "At the NFL scouting combine, Williams told reporters how Bower chased players around the field, grabbed them 'like a puppy' and forced them toward the ball. Effort and grit were nonnegotiables, Williams said, but clarified that Bower is intentional about teaching to a player's learning style."
Williams told Cohn that Bower is "a process-oriented guy, and his process is oriented in the type of violence and disruption and tenacity that you guys talk about."
Pundit Says Nate Wiggins Can Become 'Fully Fledged Foundational Piece' for Ravens This Season
Cornerback Nate Wiggins is a popular pick to be the Ravens' breakout player this season, but Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the 2024 first-rounder has the potential to be much more.
Knox said Wiggins can become a franchise cornerstone. He noted that Wiggins said recently that he’s been playing at “60-70 percent” since high school before undergoing an undisclosed offseason surgery.
"If Wiggins is healthier than he's ever been as a pro, and he adapts quickly to Jesse Minter's defense, he should go from being a promising building block to a fully fledged foundational piece this season," Knox wrote.