Ravens Activate Offensive Tackle From Practice Squad

The Ravens activated two players from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Offensive tackle David Sharpe, who has been on the practice squad since September, was activated for the second time this year. Sharpe was a Raiders fourth-round pick in 2017 out of Florida and has six career starts.

Starting right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) will miss his third game this season after being ruled out on Friday. Tyre Phillips took over for Mekari when he was injured against the Steelers in Week 13, but Sharpe will be available Sunday and has seen action once this season, playing nine snaps Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Veteran cornerback Robert Jackson, who played 19 snaps on special teams against the Steelers in Week 13, has also been activated.

Sunday will be Baltimore's first game since All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury. The Ravens should have four cornerbacks available who have starting experience – Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry. However, reserve cornerback Kevin Seymour (illness) is questionable, and Jackson will be available for added depth and special teams duty.