Ravens Activate Offensive Tackle From Practice Squad

Dec 11, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Sharpe
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals October 24, 2021

The Ravens activated two players from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Offensive tackle David Sharpe, who has been on the practice squad since September, was activated for the second time this year. Sharpe was a Raiders fourth-round pick in 2017 out of Florida and has six career starts.

Starting right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) will miss his third game this season after being ruled out on Friday. Tyre Phillips took over for Mekari when he was injured against the Steelers in Week 13, but Sharpe will be available Sunday and has seen action once this season, playing nine snaps Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Veteran cornerback Robert Jackson, who played 19 snaps on special teams against the Steelers in Week 13, has also been activated.

Sunday will be Baltimore's first game since All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury. The Ravens should have four cornerbacks available who have starting experience – Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry. However, reserve cornerback Kevin Seymour (illness) is questionable, and Jackson will be available for added depth and special teams duty.

The Ravens also added a knee issue to fullback Patrick Ricard's injury report. He is dealing with that and a back injury, and is questionable to play.

Related Content

news

Right Tackle Ja'Wuan James Returns to Practice

Former first-round draft pick Ja'Wuan James, who spent five seasons as Miami's starting right tackle, has been cleared to practice for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles in May.
news

Ravens Swap Quarterbacks, Place Defensive Back on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Baltimore has signed quarterback Chris Streveler after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals, who claimed Trace McSorley. Kevon Seymour has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Ravens Sign Three Players to Practice Squad, Including a Quarterback

Quarterback Kenji Bahar, cornerback Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith have been signed to the practice squad. 
news

Trace McSorley Signed By Arizona Cardinals Off Ravens' Practice Squad

Ravens third-string quarterback Trace McSorley will reportedly join the Arizona Cardinals' 53-man roster.
news

Ravens Activate Chris Westry, Bring Up Eric Tomlinson to 53-Man Roster

Baltimore will have more cornerback depth and secondary flexibility. Eric Tomlinson move could impact Nick Boyle's status.
news

Ravens Move Nick Boyle to 53-Man Roster

One of the NFL's best blocking tight ends is ready to rejoin the lineup almost a year after suffering a knee injury that required two surgeries.
news

Cedric Ogbuehi Promoted to 53-Man Roster, Nick Boyle Still on IR

Offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, a 2015 first-round pick signed Oct. 27 by the Ravens, has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
news

Eric Tomlinson Goes to Practice Squad, Andre Smith to Injured Reserve

Baltimore Ravens tight Eric Tomlinson was released, then re-signed to the practice squad, as Nick Boyle 'has a chance' to play this week.
news

Ravens Sign Former First-Round Offensive Tackle to Practice Squad

Baltimore has added veteran Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad, bolstering the team's offensive line depth. 
news

Le'Veon Bell Promoted to 53-Man Roster

Baltimore Ravens running back Le'Veon Bell has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster as he continues his role in the running back rotation. 
news

Ravens Sign Former First-Round Guard to Practice Squad

Baltimore has added veteran James Carpenter to the practice squad, bolstering the team's depth. The Ravens also signed linebacker Joe Thomas to the p-squad.
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising