Game Recap: Ravens Rise Late, Defeat Falcons in Overtime

The Ravens have seen other teams come back in the fourth quarter in recent memory. This time, they flipped the script on the Falcons.
Baltimore tied the game up in the final minute to send it to overtime. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley gave them their first lead, and safety Kyle Hamilton called game soon after for a 30-23 victory in Atlanta.
Both sides of the ball made clutch plays –Huntley, starting in place of an injured Lamar Jackson, led a game-tying touchdown drive late in regulation, then pushed his way into the end zone in overtime, and Hamilton clinched a victory with an interception.
The Ravens are now 4-1 and sit atop the AFC North through five weeks.
Turning Point
Huntley capped off a 14-play, 68-yard overtime drive with a quarterback sneak.
On the ensuing possession, Hamilton, an Atlanta native, intercepted Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to seal a come-from-behind win.
Top Play
With the Ravens trailing 17-9 around midway through the third quarter, Huntley connected with running back Derrick Henry on a screen pass, and Henry rumbled for an 18-yard touchdown. It was Henry's first receiving touchdown since October 2024.
Stats to Know
- We're sorry, Mr. Jackson, but Huntley isn't the only one for real in Baltimore's quarterback room. Huntley completed his last 11 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown, including six completions on a game-tying touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. Overall, Huntley completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards and three total touchdowns and has won his last three starts dating back to the 2025 season.
- Huntley's late touchdown pass in the fourth quarter was to wide receiver Devontez Walker, who found the end zone for the first time this season.
- Entering Sunday, the Falcons allowed a league-best 48.3 rushing yards per game. The Ravens gained 53 rushing yards on their first five carries and finished with 208 rushing yards total. It was more rushing yards than the Falcons allowed in their three previous games combined.
- Henry led the way on the ground with 102 rushing yards on 24 carries and converted the game-tying two-point conversion.
Justice Hill, meanwhile, had 73 rushing yards on just four carries, including a 47-yard scamper in which he lined up at fullback.
- Time of possession went in waves. The Ravens held possession for just over 17 of the game's first 21 minutes. The Falcons punted on their first three drives but led 7-6 after those 21 minutes. In the second half, the Ravens held the ball for just under nine minutes, but their touchdown drive in overtime took seven minutes and three seconds off the clock.
- Kicker Tyler Loop was 3-of-3 on field goals, including two 51-yard kicks. Loop is now 5-of-5 on field-goal attempts from at least 50 yards this season.
- The Falcons converted 9 of 17 third downs. Four of those conversions came with at least 10 yards to gain.
- Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London both finished with 118 total yards.
- Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. finished 19-of-32 for 240 yards and a touchdown, but exited the game late in the fourth quarter after taking a big hit from Ravens outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, which forced Tagovailoa into action for the first time this season.
- Rashod Bateman had five catches for 62 yards. Flowers had eight catches for 53 yards and also had a 26-yard catch on the game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, but the Ravens accepted a 29-yard defensive penalty on Atlanta that nullified the catch.
- The Ravens had eight tackles for loss, including two apiece from outside linebacker Mike Green and safety Malaki Starks.
- The Ravens trailed 14-9 at halftime despite running 21 more plays and gaining 82 more yards than the Falcons.
- Tight end Mark Andrews lost a fumble, which was returned for the game's opening touchdown by Falcons safety Jessie Bates III. It was Andrews' first lost fumble in the regular season since 2019.
Up Next
The Ravens will stay on the road for their first AFC North matchup of the season, which will come against the Cleveland Browns (3-2). Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. The Browns fell to the New York Jets on the road, 17-12, in Week 5.