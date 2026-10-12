Game Recap: Ravens Rise Late, Defeat Falcons in Overtime

The Ravens have seen other teams come back in the fourth quarter in recent memory. This time, they flipped the script on the Falcons.

Baltimore tied the game up in the final minute to send it to overtime. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley gave them their first lead, and safety Kyle Hamilton called game soon after for a 30-23 victory in Atlanta.

Both sides of the ball made clutch plays –Huntley, starting in place of an injured Lamar Jackson, led a game-tying touchdown drive late in regulation, then pushed his way into the end zone in overtime, and Hamilton clinched a victory with an interception.