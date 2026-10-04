Game Recap: Ravens Hold Off Titans Despite Injuries

On a rainy injury-filled Sunday afternoon, the Ravens survived a late push from the Tennessee Titans to pick up a 24-18 win.
The victory moved the Ravens to 3-1 on the season and snapped a four-game losing streak at home that dated back to last season.
Turning Point
With the Ravens leading 14-7 in the second quarter, the Titans faced a fourth-and-goal at Baltimore's 2-yard line. Titans running back Tony Pollard took a direct snap, but he was stonewalled at the line of scrimmage by Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike.
Less than five minutes of game action later, a 3-yard passing touchdown from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews capped off an eight-play, 98-yard touchdown drive to put the Ravens ahead by two touchdowns.
Top Play
Early in the second quarter, Jackson connected with wide receiver Zay Flowers for a 19-yard touchdown. Titans rookie linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was right in Flowers' hip pocket, but Jackson fit the pass into a tight window.
Stats to Know
- Safety Kyle Hamilton forced a fumble by knocking the ball out of Titans rookie wideout Carnell Tate's grasp late in the second quarter after Tate had already gained 33 yards on a pass play, but it ended with a loose ball that fellow safety Malaki Starks recovered. Hamilton now has a forced fumble in each of his five NFL seasons.
- Tyler Loop's 64-yard kick to end the first half was the second-longest field goal in franchise history and the longest in M&T Bank Stadium history.
- Jackson exited the game after two quarters with an ankle injury. He finished 15-of-20 for 222 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers.
- The two-time MVP was one of four starters to leave Sunday's game with an injury along with cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), tight end Durham Smythe (Achilles), and guard Andrew Vorhees (foot).
- The Ravens' first four drives in the second half ended with punts. The other ended in a missed 40-yard field goal by Loop.
- Without top pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, the Ravens sacked Cam Ward just once courtesy of rookie outside linebacker Ethan Burke, who picked up his first career sack. Two of their three tackles for loss came from defensive backs (Hamilton and cornerback Chandler Rivers).
- Madubuike and outside linebacker Mike Green combined for five of Baltimore's six quarterback hits.
- Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson tallied his first career interception on Tennessee's second play from scrimmage.
- Derrick Henry became the first player since Devonta Freeman in 2015 with seven rushing touchdowns in the first four games of a season. Henry finished with 73 rushing yards on 23 carries in his first game against his former team.
- The Titans had eight first-half first downs in their first three games. They had eight in the first quarter on Sunday and 14 in the first half. However, they had just seven in the second half.
- The Ravens, who entered Sunday as one of the most penalized teams in the NFL, had eight penalties for 67 yards in the first half. They finished the game with 13 penalties for 131 yards.
- Flowers had six receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
- Both teams went just 2-of-10 on third down.
Up Next
The Ravens will travel south to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football next weekend. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m.