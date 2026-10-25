Game Recap: Second-Half Woes Sink Ravens in Loss to Bengals

After taking a 13-0 lead into halftime, the Ravens couldn't keep their momentum in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, falling 35-13.
The Ravens are now 4-3 overall and 0-2 in the AFC North.
Turning Point
Trailing by one on the first play of the fourth quarter, the Ravens faced a crucial fourth-and-2 from Cincinnati's 12-yard line. Quarterback Tyler Huntley dropped back to pass and looked for rookie tight end Josh Cuevas on a crossing route, but Cuevas was contacted before he could get to Huntley's pass, which was nearly intercepted.
After the turnover on downs, the Bengals scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to extend their lead to 21-13.
Top Play
On Baltimore's first offensive drive of the afternoon, Zay Flowers followed excellent blocks by Devontez Walker, Roger Rosengarten and John Simpson on a screen pass en route to a 48-yard touchdown.
Stats to Know
- Sunday's game was a tale of two halves. In the first half, the Ravens outgained the Bengals 258-59 and went 8-of-11 on third down, its most third-down conversions in a first half since 2018. Those consistent conversions helped the Ravens hold the ball for 22 minutes and 20 seconds. The Bengals, meanwhile, were shut out, had just two first downs, and crossed midfield once.
- In the second half, Cincinnati gained 298 yards, picked up 19 first downs and scored 35 points. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 16 of 18 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns while tallying a perfect passer rating (158.3), per Next Gen Stats.
- The Ravens have been outscored 48-0 in the second half of their last two games. They haven't scored a second-half touchdown in four games this season, including three of their last four.
- The Ravens had three drives inside the 15-yard line that produced six points.
- Huntley's 215 passing yards in the first half surpassed his highest total over a full game since January 2025. He finished with a career-high 298 passing yards, 12 rushing yards, and an interception. He was sacked four times.
- Derrick Henry was held to 45 rushing yards on 17 carries, (2.6 yards per attempt).
- Flowers led the Ravens in receiving with eight catches 137 yards.
- Both star Bengals wideouts had productive afternoons: Tee Higgins had six catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, while Ja'Marr Chase had five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.
- One week after committing three delay of game penalties and using a timeout to avoid another, the Ravens committed four false starts and had five pre-snap penalties in the first half.
- Baltimore's 18-play, 78-yard, 11-minute drive that ended in a 34-yard field goal from Tyler Loop was its longest in terms of plays and time taken this season.
Up Next
The Ravens will hit the road for a marquee matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, potentially with Lamar Jackson back under center following a three-game absence. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. next Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.