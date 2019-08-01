Ravens Bring Back Special Teams Ace Brynden Trawick

The Ravens brought a special teams ace back to Baltimore, signing defensive back Brynden Trawick Thursday morning.

Trawick got his NFL start in Baltimore as an undrafted rookie out of Troy in 2013. He played three seasons as a Raven and quickly became a hammer on special teams, particularly the team's coverage units.

In 2016, Trawick signed with the Oakland Raiders and led them with 14 special teams tackles. He went to the Tennessee Titans in 2017, led them with a career-high 17 special teams tackles and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Trawick, 29, is the second veteran Pro Bowl special teamer the Ravens have signed this offseason. Baltimore also added cornerback Justin Bethel, a three-time Pro Bowler, in March.