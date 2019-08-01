Ravens Bring Back Special Teams Ace Brynden Trawick

Aug 01, 2019 at 10:37 AM
080119_Trawick

The Ravens brought a special teams ace back to Baltimore, signing defensive back Brynden Trawick Thursday morning.

Trawick got his NFL start in Baltimore as an undrafted rookie out of Troy in 2013. He played three seasons as a Raven and quickly became a hammer on special teams, particularly the team's coverage units.

In 2016, Trawick signed with the Oakland Raiders and led them with 14 special teams tackles. He went to the Tennessee Titans in 2017, led them with a career-high 17 special teams tackles and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Trawick, 29, is the second veteran Pro Bowl special teamer the Ravens have signed this offseason. Baltimore also added cornerback Justin Bethel, a three-time Pro Bowler, in March.

The Ravens have a lot of depth in their secondary, so making the 53-man roster will be a challenge at both cornerback and safety. Excelling on special teams certainly helps.

Related Content

news

Updated: Ravens 2021 Offseason Moves

news

Ravens Place Defensive Back on Injured Reserve; Activate Two Players

Baltimore placed Davontae Harris on injured reserve and activated wide receiver Chris Moore and Geno Stone.
news

Ravens Sign Special Teamer Jordan Richards to a 1-Year Deal

The veteran defensive back and special teams ace was acquired midway through last season and scored a special teams touchdown.
news

Chuck Clark Signs Three-Year Extension Following Breakout Season

Chuck Clark proved he's a high-level starter in the NFL after stepping into the starting lineup early in 2019.
news

Ravens Re-Sign Veteran Tackle Andre Smith to One-Year Deal

Veteran offensive tackle Andre Smith, who joined the Ravens prior to the playoffs, has been re-signed to a one-year contract.
news

Ravens Sign Patrick Ricard to a Two-Year Extension

Baltimore will have the fullback/defensive lineman through the 2021 season, giving the offense a valuable weapon moving forward.
news

Ravens Waive Defensive Back Bennett Jackson

Baltimore released the veteran, but Jackson did get to play in his first NFL game after being drafted in 2014.
news

Ravens Sign Veteran Center Following Matt Skura's Injury

Baltimore added center Jake Brendel to the 53-man roster to provide more depth behind undrafted rookie Patrick Mekhari.
news

Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Domata Peko

Domata Peko, a defensive tackle who played most of his 13-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals, has been signed by the Ravens.
news

Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman After Michael Pierce's Injury

The Ravens have signed veteran defensive lineman Justin Ellis with Michael Pierce nursing an ankle injury and activated defensive back Iman Marshall to the 53-man roster.
news

Ravens Bring Back Veteran Safety Bennett Jackson

At 28 years old, Bennett Jackson could finally play in a regular-season game after being signed by the Ravens.   
news

Special Teams Ace Brynden Trawick Placed on IR

A shoulder injury sends veteran safety Brynden Trawick to injured reserve.
Advertising